«His farewell to Rai? Here’s how I feel…”

Mago Forest makes his debut on TV8 and Sky Uno with the new show from Gialappa’s band, “Gialappa’s show”. A long-lasting bond, the one between Gialappa and Mago Forest that has lasted for ten years: «I started working with them in 2001, after 9 years of spun collaboration, we have had other interludes over the years, from Mai Dire Talk to Balalaika – says the Magician at fanpage -. Back in the studio now to work, we had the feeling that it was the umpteenth installment of a program that started in 2001». Speaking of his participation at the table of “Che Tempo che fa”, Forest also expressed himself on Fazio’s farewell to Rai. Mago Forest admitted that he feels the weight that politics currently has. But, according to him, he believes this change will give him an opportunity to do even better.

The carreer

The new show with the Gialappa’s follows the presence of Forest at Fabio Fazio’s table. A career that started from afar: «I come from a small town in the province of Enna, I started working as a house painter at 13, then I did accounting, then I ran away to Milan, I worked in bars, I started studying mime in cellars . I did this work slowly, slowly, from pizzerias to bars, once upon a time where there was a light bulb there was a show. Then slowly came Zelig, the Gialappa, recently Fazio. My job has been this, grown slowly. It’s been a while since the phone has been ringing because I only use the vibrate, but let’s say I’ve figured out that one day the phone might stop ringing completely. All things have a time, a deadline.».

