Hooded No Tavs attack the San Didero construction site – News

A group of hooded men, belonging to the most extremist wing of the No Tav movement, is attacking the construction site in San Didero (Turin), in Val di Susa.

The opponents, about fifty, threw Molotov cocktails, firecrackers, paper bombs and stones at the police who responded with tear gas. In Baraccone they hooked the main gate with a winch and are trying to pull it down. The attack is happening in multiple places. Even in Chiomonte, where there is another construction site in Val Clarea, a group has begun to misrepresent itself.

The No Tav procession, an appointment at the Alta Felicità Festival, had left from Venaus to Susa, then moved towards the San Didero construction site, where the attack began.

The Chiomonte construction site of the Turin-Lyon railway, also in Val di Susa, was also under attack by a group of hooded No Tavs. Activists tore several meters of concertina barbed wire from fences, using shears and a ladder. Last week the two shipyards had been attacked at night again by the antagonists, according to investigators under the direction of the Askatasuna social center. On 24 July the digos of the Turin police station had searched the area of ​​the No Tav dei Mulini garrison and had seized material which, according to the investigators, had been used during the attacks. In addition to plexiglass shields with firecrackers, paper bombs and dark clothes for misrepresentation, ropes, grappling hooks and clippers had been seized.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA