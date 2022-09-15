But how far must we go to keep away from the dementia? Why, what is needed walk, and rather quickly, it has been repeated to us many times. How much? Not knowing it also keeps many away from starting to do healthy walks lest they never be long enough according to experts. Disappointing… Now an international group of experts has tried to calculate the effect of the movement on the level of risk, to give indications in numbers on how many steps correspond to a lesser risk of starting to rage with age. And the undertaking does not seem impossible, but everyone will decide for himself.

Download SIGN IN to download or browse the material Physical activity – An indispensable resource for health

78,000 ON THE WAY WITH THE STEP COUNTER

The new study was published in Jama Neurology and examined 78,000 people aged 40-79 years equipped with pedometer. These volunteers were divided into two groups: those who do less than 40 steps per minute and those who do the most. Attention was also paid to the best in the field: those who took the most steps of all in 30 minutes. Scientists followed the walkers of the experiment for seven years and eventually checked the arisen cases of dementia. The rite accounts of different relationships by age, sex, ethnicity, socio-economic status, diet, smoking and alcohol habits, health status were made and a scheme was then drawn up.

ON ACCOUNT, HOW MUCH RISK?

people who walked 9,826 steps per day had a half risk of developing dementia within 7 years;

people who took more than 40 steps per minute decreased the risk of dementia by 57 percent while walking “only” 6,315 steps per day;

people who took 3,800 steps a day at any speed cut their risk of dementia by 25 percent within 7 years;

people who walked at a brisk pace of 112 steps per minute for 30 minutes a day had reduced their risk by 62 percent.

A MINIMUM EFFORT FOR SEDENTARIES

To see how many steps we take per minute, the simplest calculation is to count the number of steps in 10 seconds and then multiply by 6. The researchers in this study point out that walking as little as 3,800 steps a day reduces the risk of dementia and it is a feasible exercise for those who are habitually sedentary. “When it comes to healthy aging, thephysical exercise it’s the closest thing to a wonder drugSaid Dr. Scott Kaiser, geriatrician and director of the Neuroscience Institute for Cognitive Health in the Elderly in California. “The secret is to move and keep moving.”

Support excellent scientific research and science advancement. Donate now.