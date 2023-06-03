If you suffer from frequent stomach aches, discover the power of kefir in your diet

Some foods have many beneficial properties for our intestines: kefir is one of them. Here are its benefits.

Kefir has become extremely popular in recent years due to its many health benefits. Originally from Eastern Europe and Southwest Asia, kefir is a traditionally fermented drink made with cow or goat milk. Kefir grains, which are colonies of yeast and lactic acid bacteria, are added to the milk, which is then fermented for about 24 hours. This process turns the milk into kefir, giving it a sour taste similar to yogurt but with a more runny consistency.

Kefir grains contain up to 61 strains of bacteria and yeast, making it a fonte probiotics very rich and diverse. Compared to yogurt, kefir is considered a more potent probiotic, as it also contains yeasts that other fermented dairy products do not.

The probiotics found in kefir offer numerous health benefits. For example, some studies suggest that kefir can improve bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Whole kefir is an excellent source of calcium and also contains vitamin K2, which plays an important role in calcium metabolism.

Short and long term benefits: why include kefir in our diet

Other studies suggest kefir may have antibacterial properties thanks to the probiotics present, including Lactobacillus kefiri. In vitro studies have shown that this probiotic is able to inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, Helicobacter pylori and E. coli.

Also, kefir can be useful in treatment of digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome and ulcers. The probiotics present in kefir help restore the balance of beneficial bacteria in the intestines, thereby helping to improve digestion and relieve digestive discomfort.

Another positive feature of kefir is its low level of lactose compared to regular milk. The lactic acid bacteria present in kefir transform lactose into lactic acid, making kefir well tolerated by people with lactose intolerance.

Finally, kefir is easy to prepare at home using kefir granules available at health food stores or online. Simply add the kefir granules to the milk, let them ferment for 12-36 hours at room temperature and the kefir is ready to consume.

Bottom line, kefir is a nutritious, probiotic, versatile food that offers a number of health benefits, including improved digestion, bone health support, potential cancer protection, and ease of preparation at home. It’s a delicious and sustainable choice for those looking to improve their health naturally.