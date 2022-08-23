Home Health iPhone 14｜Ming-Chi Kuo: Comparing the new and old lens specifications of 4 models with comprehensive upgrade of shooting functions
iPhone 14｜Ming-Chi Kuo: Comparing the new and old lens specifications of 4 models with comprehensive upgrade of shooting functions

iPhone 14｜Ming-Chi Kuo: Comparing the new and old lens specifications of 4 models with comprehensive upgrade of shooting functions

The iPhone 14 series will be officially released in about a month, and the closer it gets to the launch, the more rumors about the iPhone 14. As for the lens specifications that many people are concerned about, according to Ming-Chi Kuo’s analysis, the iPhone 14 series will fully upgrade the lens. The following will use the new rumored specifications to compare the lenses of the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 improves aperture, front lens

According to Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction, the ultra-wide-angle lens of the entry-level iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will increase the ƒ/1.8 aperture. At the same time, the front lens may add a voice coil motor (VCM), which will support the auto focus (AF) function, and the aperture will also be Increase ƒ/1.9 from ƒ/2.2. This upgrade means that the iPhone 14 will have sharper selfie and video images and better focusing ability in a dark environment.

👇👇iPhone 14 series rumored lens specs vs iPhone 13 series👇👇

iPhone 14 Pro lens super evolution

According to rumors that it will increase to 48 million pixels, Guo Minghao predicts that it will be placed on the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the aperture will also be increased, the “pixel binning technology” is used to solve the problem of noise in the dark environment. With the help of this technology, the iPhone 14 PRo is rumored to support 8K 30fps video recording. However, LeaksApplePro broke the news that while Apple upgrades the lens for the iPhone 14, it will actually make the lens module larger and more protruding.

