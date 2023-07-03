Home » it will be the first of 2023! All the details of the show » ILMETEO.it
Weather, the DEER SUPERMOON is coming soon: it will be the first of 2023! All the details of the show

The supermoon In a few hours, a fascinating event will return for lovers of the night sky: the SUPERMOON.
Save this date: Monday 3 July. It will be the first of 2023!

A supermoon occurs when our satellite is in the full moon phase (full moon) and at the same time (or a few hours away) at its closest point to the Earth (perigee).
On these occasions we will notice that the moon will be a little larger than normal (7-10% more) and therefore its brightness will be greater (10-13% more).
The Moon will be full on Monday 3 July at 13.40, to be precise, while it will be at perigee the following day, Tuesday 4 July, when it will be 360,147 kilometers away from us.
The few hours of difference between the two events will certainly not affect the phenomenon of the supermoon.

And now a bit of curiosity: let’s find out the origin of the term “super moon” and why in this month it is called “del cervo”.
The term supermoon was coined by an astrologer in 1979 (Richard Nolle) and for this reason it is not well seen by the scientific community. Astronomers prefer to refer to the phenomenon with the less understandable pair of terms “perigeo-syzygy”. The first term indicates the period in which the Moon is closest to the Earth, the term “sygyzy” is instead used to indicate the alignment of three celestial bodies belonging to the same gravitational system.

And why “of the deer”? Of course we won’t see a moon in the shape of a deer! This name was assigned by the Algonquins, a Native American tribe, since at this time of year the deer renewed the antlers of the Horns. For animals, this represents new vigor, rebirth, a chance to fight for power, to demonstrate strength.
As far as we are concerned, the Cervo supermoon can be seen as an opportunity for energy recovery.

Weather forecast. The days of Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 July (attention, the supermoon can also be seen the following day) will be characterized by good weather in the Centre-South, while in the North there will be more cloudiness, but that should not prevent observation of the phenomenon.

