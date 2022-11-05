The ketogenic diet it is a diet that, drastically reducing carbohydrates and replacing them with fats and proteins, induces the body to produce glucose independently. The latter, a monosaccharide, among other functions increases the energy consumption of fats contained in adipose tissue. Literally, “ketogenic diet” means “diet that produces.” chetonic bodies“, that is three compounds present in the blood in small quantities: acetone, acetoacetic acid and beta-hydroxybutyric acid. A greater quantity of ketone bodies (normally they are disposed of in the urine and through pulmonary ventilation) has effects both positive and negative.

If on the one hand they promote weight loss, on the other they cause the so-called ketosis, that is a state characterized by a lowering of blood pH. Who is the ketogenic regimen suitable for? Surely for those who want to lose weight, but its adoption is also useful as a therapy against hyperglycemia, metabolic syndromehypertriglyceridemia andhypertension. Some studies have shown its effectiveness in reducing the symptoms associated withchildhood epilepsy. Now let’s find out together what are the main aspects of the ketogenic diet, side effects included.

The ketogenic diet and ketogenic metabolism

The body is capable of producing energy through the metabolization of two fundamental elements for survival: the glucose and fatty acids. As we have already seen, the goal of the ketogenic diet is to reduce carbohydrates, a major source of glucose. However, when their presence is scarce, the cells begin to use fat. All except nerve cells.

To compensate for this, a process called “ketosis“whose main outcome is the formation of ketone bodies. The presence of these molecules is certainly associated with some advantages, primarily weight loss. However, an excess of ketone bodies (the same can be measured with urine tests, blood and breath) causes a series of demonstrations including: increased urine output, fatigue, lack of appetite, dry mouth, constant thirst. In principle, with the ketogenic diet, ketosis is reached after about two days with a daily amount of carbohydrates equal to 20-50 grams. However, it is good to remember that these quantities vary from person to person.

Ketogenic diet, what to eat and which foods are not recommended

The ketogenic diet should only be followed for short periods of time and strictly under medical supervision. Do-it-yourself is prohibited. There energy breakdown it proposes, in fact, it is very severe and could pose serious dangers to health. According to the guidelines, a percentage of the following must be introduced daily:

70% or more of fat;

15-25% protein;

10% of carbohydrates.

I’m recommended foods: meat, eggs, fish, cheeses, vegetables, fats and seasoning oils. Instead, it is necessary to avoid: various sweets, fruit, potatoes, legumes, beer, sweet drinks, cereals and derivatives. Throughout the duration of the diet, the production of ketone bodies must be carefully monitored.

Ketogenic diet, the benefits and side effects

The main benefit of the ketogenic diet is undoubtedly the weight loss. Weight loss is possible thanks to a series of conditions that occur with the adoption of this diet: reduction of calories, increased consumption of fats, constant maintenance of insulin and glucose. The heartin fact, it has been shown that there is a lowering of blood pressure and triglyceride values.

The ketogenic diet is absolutely not recommended during pregnancy and breastfeeding and in patients suffering from diabetes and kidney / liver diseases. Even in healthy subjects it can result side effects more or less marked which include: increased workload of the kidneys, dehydration, hypoglycemia, hypotension, constipation, muscle cramps, palpitations. In the first two to three days, the so-called “keto-flu“, a syndrome linked to the poor adaptation of the organism that manifests itself with: headache, irritability, nausea, malaise, dizziness.