Man Fakes Disability for Financial Benefit

Man Caught Faking Disability to Receive Benefits

A man in Italy has been caught faking a disability in order to receive financial support benefits. The man managed to convince the authorities that he was 100% disabled and unable to work, allowing him to receive a declaration of permanent inability to work and financial support. However, it was later discovered that he had obtained medical certificates belonging to a family member who actually suffered from disabling pathologies.

The fraud was brought to light after a concerned citizen reported the alleged invalid to the police. The citizen had noticed that despite receiving a disability pension for serious psychiatric pathologies, the man led a completely normal life, including going to the gym and driving his own car. The police launched an investigation based on this information.

The financial police, through stakeouts and photographic surveys, gathered evidence on how the man had obtained his certification. It was revealed that he had taken possession of his relative’s medical documentation and changed the name to his own, misleading the members of the medical commission who subsequently recognized his 100% disability.

Further investigations by the financial police uncovered that the health certifications produced by public structures were also false, as they referred to medical visits that never took place. As a result, the illicitly received sum of over 16 thousand euros was reported to the National Social Security Institute (INPS) for recovery.

The man is now facing charges of aggravated fraud and material falsehood. The judicial authority has issued a notice of conclusion of the investigations against him. The aim of this action is to show the public’s support for the financial police and their commitment to economic-financial legality, as well as to protect the resources meant for eligible individuals in need.

Commenting on the case, Colonel Michele Iadarola, the provincial commander of the financial police, highlighted the importance of citizens reporting suspicious activities. He emphasized the role that the financial police plays in fighting welfare fraud and ensuring that resources are allocated to the most deserving individuals.

