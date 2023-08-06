Massacre of Bologna, the spokesman of the Lazio Region on Facebook sides with the definitively sentenced Mambro, Ciavardini and Fioravanti: “Institutional offices are lying”

A post against the judicial truth – sanctioned in United Criminal Sections in 1995 – on Bologna massacrethe massacre of the station in which 85 people died and 200 were injured: i.e. the criminal liability – with the relative life sentence – of Valerio Fioravanti, Francesca Mambro and Luigi Ciavardini. The head of institutional communication of the Lazio Region, Marcello De Angelis, on Facebook says he knows for sure they are not responsible. And he does so a few days after the unequivocal words of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella on the “proven fascist matrix” and the “ignoble misdirections of state apparatuses”. A post that seems like a challenge right at the Quirinale, even if even the presidents of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontanaand Senate, Ignatius LaRussa, they clearly spoke of a fascist massacre. Unlike the premier Giorgia Meloni who spoke of terrorism, triggering further controversy.

“August 2 is a very difficult day for anyone who knows the truth and loves justice, which every year are trampled even by the highest state authorities (and I proudly take responsibility for what I have written and I am ready to face the consequences). The difference between an honorable person and a worthless person is the refusal to subscribe to convenient versions when one knows the truth. And accept the lie because in this way you can live more comfortably. I intend to proclaim to the world that Christ did not die of cold and no one can ever force me to accept otherwise. Just as I know for sure that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini had nothing to do with the Bologna massacre. It is not an opinion: I know it with absolute certaintythe post reads. Which also goes on like this: “And in reality everyone knows it: journalists, magistrates and ‘institutional offices’ – continues the former militant of Third Position, an extreme right-wing organization – And if I tell the truth, they, alas, are lying. But like the Christian martyrs I will never accept to deny the truth to save myself from the lions. I can demonstrate to anyone with average intelligence and a minimum of intellectual honesty that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini had nothing to do with the massacre. It is not up to me to say who is responsible, even if I think I have very clear ideas on the matter as well as on who, for more than 40 years, has been responsible for the misdirections. I limit myself to saying that whoever, every year and in a crusade tone, cries out for sacrilege if someone asks for further information on the matter certainly has something to hide”. De Angelis concludes by inviting us to relaunch the thought of him. “Liking this post is not enough – writes the former parliamentarian ccondemnation for subversive association – you have to relaunch it and share it; otherwise they won, the apostles of lies”. At 8 pm on August 5, there were 127 likes, 64 shares, just 13 comments. De Angelis is the brother-in-law of the ex Nar Luigi Ciavardini for having married his sister.

Read Also Justice & Impunity | by FQ.

“Bologna massacre, striking proof that Licio Gelli and D’Amato’s secret services contributed”: the judges’ motivations

The reactions – “These are the certainties of the balloonists who do not take into account the results of the trials and investigations that have been carried out over the years. I really think he’s an incorrigible guy who thinks his word passes all tests,” he says Paul Bolognesepresident of the association of relatives of the victims of the Bologna massacre – But he didn’t mention the Palestinian trail, one can see that it is going out of fashion”. Me too’Anpi intervenes: “The declarations on the Bologna massacre by De Angelis, responsible for the institutional communication of the president of the Lazio Region, confirm that we had done well in asking the revocation of the appointment of anyone who is incompatible with the values ​​of the democratic republic and anti-fascist of the Constitution. says the president of the PNA and member of the national secretariat Fabrizio De Saints – declaring the innocence of the fascists recognized as perpetrators of the Bologna station massacre is not only disavowing the truth definitively ascertained by the judiciary, but it is a shameful and arrogant lie that offends the victims and the very institution represented by its author”. De Sanctis asking that De Angelis “resign” or President Rocca “immediately revoke his appointment”. “The president of the Lazio #Regione #Rocca does not distance himself from his spokesman #Marcellodeangelis, a former Nar terrorist, who attacks President #Mattarella and how many remember the #fascist matrix of the massacre at the #Bologna station?” writes on Twitter Sandro Rutolo, of the secretariat of the Pd. “A real summa of historical revisionism of the worst kind which denies the fascist matrix of the Bologna massacre which the President of the Republic Mattarella has wanted to underline in recent days. President Rocca condemns De Angelis’ statements and immediately dissociates from them “, declared the regional councilor dem of Lazio, Eleonora MatthiasVice-President of the Constitutional Affairs Commission.

The sentences and the evidence against – Perhaps De Angelis does not know that the three black terrorists are definitively condemned even if they have always denied being the perpetrators of the slaughter. The best known is the testimony of Massimo Sparti, a neo-fascist in contact with the Magliana gang, according to which a few days after the massacre Mambro and Fioravanti were seen arriving asking him for a false document for the woman. He also claimed that Fioravanti had commented on the events in Bologna by saying “Did you hear that bang?” Many years later Sparti (and his son) will retract this testimony, claiming that the man was not in Rome in those days. But on this point the Cassation which confirmed the sentences wrote of Sparti that it was true that in Massimo Sparti’s statements there had been “contradictions” and “many variations”, but these “contrasts” have, with respect to the essential nucleus of his story, a “marginal character”.

In fact, only these words are charged to the condemned. Mambro, Fioravanti and Ciavardini had no alibis or rather they were “failed” alibis. On August 2, 1980, the first two claimed to have been in Veneto, guests of some political militants close to them. But, especially as regards the presence of Ciavardini, they changed their version several times over the years, giving contradictory statements. Furthermore, Fioravanti claimed on several occasions that he was also from other parts (on the coast of the upper Adriatic and in Puglia), being contradicted by the findings collected. While Ciavardini on the eve of the massacre would have invited a friend who was leaving Rome for the north on August 2, 1980 not to take the train because she could have run risks. For the stoats, as we read in the reasons for the sentence, Ciavardini postponed the trip of his fiancée and two other friends from Rome to Venice, scheduled for August 1st 1980, because he knew: the postponement was due to the “prior knowledge of what which should have happened in Bologna on 2 August” and not, as claimed by Ciavardini, due to the “non-availability of a false document”.

Read Also Justice & Impunity | By Giovanna Trinchella.

“That of Bologna was a state massacre. Nar compromises with the secret services. Misdirection was the rule from Piazza Fontana to Ustica”

As for the murder of Francesco Mangiameli, this was decided by Valerio Fioravanti after the colonel’s interview Amos Spiazzi to Espresso, released before 2 August 1980, in which the officer revealed that the subversive right had reorganized, “for a more decisive terrorist strategy” and “indicated as an information source of this reality, an adherent of the same movement, referred to as ‘Ciccio’. And “nothing else had happened in that period – writes the Supreme Court – that could activate a defensive reaction of the terrorist group headed by Valerio Fioravanti, with respect to the danger of further revelations that could be made to Colonel Spiazzi, if one disregarded the execution of the massacre at the Bologna station”. Therefore, Mangiameli was killed “only when, through the dissemination of the interview released by Colonel Spiazzi, whoever had carried out that massacre had the material certainty that Mangiameli could reveal what he had come to know”. Among other things, the judges of the Supreme Court wrote in their motivation that the sentence of the Assize Court of Bologna “did not shirk the burden of verifying whether the personalities of Valerio Fioravanti and Francesca Mambro were compatible with their participation in the massacre from Bologna”. An examination on the basis of which the court drew the conviction of how the massacre of 2 August ’80 – underlined the United Sections of the Cassation in the reasons for the sentence which last November definitively sentenced the two former black terrorists to life imprisonment – “it was still the result of a lifestyle choice who had already known the disinterest in the life of others, and how the same subsequent behavior had its own rational explanation: confessing participation in the massacre meant assuming the tremendous responsibility for what had happened, losing consensus and solidarity in the same environment and, above all, the prospect of possible prison benefits”. The former Nar Gilberto Cavallini and the former national avant-garde terrorist Paolo Bellini were convicted in the first instance for the Bologna massacre.