Medicine, the places up for grabs grow to 18,133. Almost 27 thousand to become a nurse

For students who dream of wearing a white coat, there are more possibilities to enter the Medicine degree course with limited numbers: for the 2023/2024 academic year there will in fact be as many as 18,133 places available against 16,354 last year. The Regions have just given the go-ahead to the need proposed by the Ministry of Health for graduates both in single-cycle medicine and for those in the health professions such as nurses for whom there will be 26,899 places available in degree courses nationwide.

The places available for the Medicine course are growing

Now only the official publication of the needs is missing and what the Government has been promising for some time will thus be confirmed, namely to increase admissions to Medicine to give oxygen in the future to a profession today in crisis and with serious shortages in hospitals as well as in the area where family doctors are less and less. This year we started from an initial threshold set in February of 14,787 accesses to Medicine and the idea announced several times by ministers Anna Maria Bernini (University) and Orazio Schillaci (Health) was to raise this threshold by 20-30% : we will therefore reach just over 18 thousand places – 18,133 to be exact – to which are added 1,248 for Veterinary and 1,535 for Dentistry. Numbers that according to the Government’s plans should be replicated more or less every year between now and 2030 (the Government is aiming for 30,000 more admissions than expected in 7 years) while always maintaining the programmed number.

For candidates the possibility of two selection tests per year

At the last Tolc in April (from 13 to 22) – the new online test that replaced the national quiz – over 72,000 candidates presented themselves while we are still waiting to find out how many will also register for the second “window” in calendar from 15 to 25 July. Unlike in the past, when it took place in a single day for everyone, the attempt can be repeated (twice for each calendar year) and you can apply from the fourth year of high school, it being understood that for the actual enrollment it will still be necessary obtain the diploma. Whoever participates in both sessions will in fact double his chances since he will be able to choose the one with the best score. It should be remembered that in any case for those who enter Medicine in order to become a doctor in all respects it will also be necessary to attend the specialization course (on average 3-4 years of duration) and even on this Minister Bernini has promised to intervene again: continues – he said yesterday – because, after having opened degree courses, specialization schools must be opened. It would not be intellectually honest to shift the educational funnel from undergraduate enrollment to graduate school, where this restriction still exists.”

The needs for other health professions

In the agreement approved in the State-Regions Conference on the «Determination of the needs, for the 2023-2024 academic year, of single-cycle master’s graduates, health professions graduates and health professions master’s graduates, as well as pharmacist, biologist , chemist, physicist, psychologist» there are the numbers of places available for the whole healthcare world: in particular for future nurses there are 26,899 places in degree courses (for the whole nursing area there are 34,752). In the rehabilitation area there are 9,423 places in total: 2,850 for physiotherapy, 1,799 for professional educators and 1,837 for teacher training. There are 6,399 places in the technical-diagnostic and technical-assistance area, while there will be 2,378 in the prevention area.