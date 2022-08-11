Last year, I reviewed the MME Simsport Handbrake and Sequential Shifter, the first sim racing product from the Slovenian racing engineers behind MME Motorsport, and a powerful and most importantly well-built gadget duo, in our Hundreds of hours of use in my simulation rig without a single issue. Over the past two months, I also had the opportunity to rigorously test the significantly more expensive combo box MME Simsport H + Sequential Shifter, one of the few solutions on the market that works both as a sequential gearbox, For those who want to shift gears like a modern race car, and also as an H-gearbox, for those who want to shift manually, with clutch and all, like in the good old days of racing.

$800 is a lot of money, but for that price, you can basically get two transmissions.

Unfortunately, there are very few solutions of this type in the race car-like world, which I find a bit odd. Being able to switch between different types of transmissions in one product is optimal in several ways, especially for those who intend to save space or not have to loosen and replace the transmission you are driving in order to put another transmission in there to say. Of course, it’s also cost-effective. German racing giant Fanatec has the most famous combo box, the Clubsport Shifter SQ, which is pretty good considering the modest price, but it’s not great at any particular thing, and for those of us looking for pure realism, It doesn’t have that right feel. Simply put, the Fanatec box is too soft. This is where MME Simsport comes into the picture.

There are two separate shifters in the package, and they are both made of carbon fiber and finished to perfection.

The MME Simsport H+ Sequential Shifter is handcrafted entirely from metal parts and is extremely durable. It weighs close to four(!) kilograms, is very compact and rock-hard, with absolutely nothing to rattle, bend or move in this gearbox. It’s certainly not technically correct to call it a solid, but that’s how it feels. Like a solid piece of aluminum anodized in MME’s signature blue hue. The construction is also very clever. Two aluminum screws located on either side of the gearbox body act as brackets to manage shifting between the sequential gearbox and the H-Type. All you need to do is release them with your finger until you are able to move forward or backward, swiping one forward and the other back to change the nature of the transmission from sequential to H mode. It all takes four seconds and is cleverly constructed.

Here is an ad:

It’s heavy and sturdy.

In terms of shift feel and realism, both the sequential shift and the H-box are excellent on their own, but if I had to choose one, the 5-speed H-box wins here. Feeling the best, feeling really good. Shifting gears in an old Lancia Delta HF Integrale in Dirt Rally 2.0, hitting first, second, third, and pumping our Heusinkveld Ultimate Plus clutch on the bottom is a feeling that has to be applauded and recommended. The gears are different, the box is precise, and the precision of its feel is reminiscent of an old, well-built race car. Thanks to loose rubber washers like Fanatec’s cheaper equivalents, there’s little risk of losing gears here, and since everything is made of metal, there’s no risk of material galling in this product. Finally, I can easily recommend the MME Simsport H + Sequential Shifter, a neat combo box that is a very good product for hardcore sim racing fans.

Here is an ad: