Like to join the fan club

Chapter link Montblanc Montblanc SUMMIT 3 Titanium Specifications A must for tasters, titanium case and sapphire crystal, high-quality smart watch out of the box Montblanc self-developed APP, exclusive texture surface Epilogue

There are a lot of smart watch products out of the box. Today is the first time to unpack the luxury brand Montblanc’s recently launched “Montblanc Summit 3” series of smart watches. This time, there are three colors available, namely titanium and black. There are three different versions of titanium metal and two-tone titanium metal, and the prices of the three are the same. The version that Ah Hui received this time to open the box for everyone to see is the titanium version. At first glance, the Summit 3 looks like a classic Montblanc pointer. This watch has a highly fashionable appearance and is equipped with advanced intelligent technology, allowing you to switch freely between exercising and maintaining fashion and elegance at the same time.

Montblanc Montblanc SUMMIT 3 Titanium Specifications

A must for tasters, titanium case and sapphire crystal, high-quality smart watch out of the box

This time, when Ah Hui received the Summit 3 from Montblanc, from the outer bag to the entire inner box, it was full of high-end fashion feeling. The requirements for the overall design texture can be seen in general, and even a very warm handwritten card is attached to the outer box as pure as the snow on the top of Mont Blanc. From the stickers to the envelopes, Montblanc’s most recognizable six-pointed star logo can be seen. , The box used to house the watch in the inner box is also a haute couture box printed in black with silver gilding. The solidity of the entire box is very weighty, so that the person who receives it can fully feel that this is a very hard work. And a textured gift box.

The Montblanc Summit 3 box is designed to open on top, and there is also the Montblanc gilded hexagonal star logo near the opening. When you open the box, you can see that the Summit 3 is wrapped in the same packaging as a general high-end watch, wrapped on a pillow dedicated to the watch. It is stored in an exclusive custom box, and even the fixed packaging material in the box has a custom design. You can see several wavy designs similar to the alpine altitude line displayed on a map.

The way to open the box is the same as the watch boxes of many European and American boutique brands. After the upper cover is opened, the cover in front of it can also be released downward, so that people can take out the watch or other accessories more elegantly and easily; I can see that there are two small drawer handles inside the interior that can be opened. The bottom layer is filled with safety manuals and quick start guides wrapped in high-pound thick paper card envelopes made of the same series of materials as the packaging box.

Here, let’s also take a look at the front of the envelope, which is printed with the MONTBLANC LOGO and a line of DOCUMENTATION to indicate the text inside the document. Of course, the body of the envelope also has the design theme most commonly used by Montblanc printed on it. On the envelope, even the design lines of this part are domineering using bronzing texture and concave printing processing. The accuracy of the concave line and color filling does not need to be specially explained, it fully reflects the design texture of high-end brands. Even the stickers on the envelopes have the trademark texture of the exclusive knife die embossing, and the details are everywhere.

The other layer is the accessories of the Montblanc Summit 3, which contains another strap and charging accessories set. The Montblanc Summit 3 titanium model contains two straps in the box, and the blue one is pre-installed on the watch. Black rubber sports strap with stainless steel pin buckle, and another set of black calfskin straps with stainless steel pin buckle in the box

The Montblanc Summit 3 strap adopts a standard 22mm width that can be replaced, and the quick release design can be easily replaced without using any tools. Of course, Montblanc also has a variety of good-looking straps waiting for you to choose (ㄍㄡˋ ㄇㄞˇ)

The Montblanc Summit 3 uses a 1.28-inch AMOLED circular screen with a resolution of 416×416 and a pixel density of 327 PPI. The picture is very fine, and the surface is covered with sapphire crystal glass to provide the strongest protection. In the most important core heart part, The Montblanc Summit 3 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, which can be said to be one of the highest-performance chips for smartwatches, with smooth and smooth operation.

The Montblanc Summit 3 also supports Bluetooth, WiFi and NFC. However, the Montblanc Summit 3 does not support Bluetooth hands-free and cannot talk to the watch. NFC can support the use of Google Pay mobile payment in Taiwan.

The Montblanc Summit 3 Titanium case uses a grey titanium case with a stainless steel bezel, crown and push buttons. The metal surface is also hand-polished and satin-finished, with a silky hand-brushed metal texture and a smooth mirror. The surface of the material, every word on the back is also engraved on the stainless steel case back, and the engraved texture of each word is gently slid with the belly of the finger without reluctance to admire it again. The back of the watch also has a heart rate sensor and a charging connector, which is made of ultra-high-transparency resin glass fiber composite material, and even each small screw that locks the case is printed with a cute hexagonal star!

It’s the crown! that’s it! The rotating crown of the Montblanc Summit 3 is an integrated push button, with fine screw threads and embossed six-pointed stars embossed on it. It is a dream indicator in the hearts of many men. The power button, long press to open the power menu, short press to return to the surface or program, double press to open Google Pay!

After turning on the power, you can see the cute six-pointed star logo and the standard word MONTBLANC as the boot screen, and then you will see the six-pointed star rotate like a flower to zoom in and out of the boot screen, which is really a cute design that makes people smile; Among the three buttons on the right, the upper button is the launcher button. Press it once to open the recently used app menu, press twice to directly open the last used app, and long press to directly launch Google Voice Assistant ; the bottom button is used to set personalized sports and fitness content. .

When the boot animation is displayed until the two icons below appear, it means that the boot process is almost completed, you can start to use various functions of Summit 3 and prepare to use the watch and APP in conjunction with it!

In terms of operation, the Montblanc Summit 3 provides three physical buttons and supports direct touch on the surface. Pull down to call out the frequently used quick functions, slide up to call up the notification panel, slide in to the left to return, and slide left and right to quickly switch the information block function. Press and hold the surface to call up the notification panel. In the center you can call the surface selector.

The large screen and high resolution make the message notifications very clear and easy to read. When a new message comes in, the Montblanc Summit 3 will pop up to display all the notifications on the phone, whether it is a system notification or a notification message from LINE, Facebook, or Gmail. Please show it directly and completely on the surface. Here, Ahui also provides the actual number and size of the words displayed in the notification, and it is also for your reference. Take a look at the screen.

Of course, there must be weather information displayed.

Can also be used to control mobile media playback

The part of incoming call notification, because Montblanc Summit 3 does not have a built-in microphone, so you can see the incoming call information, and then decide whether to…. Hang up

The “Find Mobile Phone” function can remotely control the connected mobile phone to emit sound, allowing users to find the mobile phone faster. This setting is effective even when the mobile phone is switched to silent or vibrating.











Montblanc Summit 3 not only has step count detection and heart rhythm detection, but also has blood oxygen detection function. What is the blood oxygen detection function? In fact, it is to sense the blood oxygen saturation through the smart watch to grasp the oxygen concentration in the blood. Blood oxygen is actually an important indicator of the health of the body, because every organ, tissue, and cell in the body needs oxygen. As long as there is insufficient oxygen, it is possible A life-threatening situation occurs; the Montblanc Summit 3 smart watch uses a detector attached to the wrist to determine the oxygen concentration in the blood. A normal healthy body should have a blood oxygen concentration of 95%~100%, as long as it is lower than 90% Even if it is hypoxia, compared with the traditional blood oxygen detector, the blood oxygen measurement advantage of the watch is that it can be worn on the body at any time, and it is easier to measure the blood oxygen value at any time.





The Montblanc Summit 3 also provides a 5ATM waterproof rating. What is the concept of 5ATM waterproof rating?It is very simple, that is, it can be active in an area of ​​50 meters underwater without causing any damage to the watch. Even the swimming performed by athletes is completely in line with this level of norms, so the Montblanc Summit 3 is used daily. Of course it’s okay to wear it when it’s raining and taking a shower, and it’s okay to wear it even for swimming sports, but then again, the Montblanc Summit 3 doesn’t have a built-in swimming sports program… Anyway, there’s no problem with waterproofing

The Montblanc Summit 3 has a built-in 400mAh high-capacity battery, and the included charger also has the classic Mont Blanc, which is a bit cute. The Montblanc Summit 3 and the charger are designed with magnetic suction, and they will be attracted as long as they are a little bit closer.

The charger itself is designed to separate the USB C interface from the wiring. The charging interface is on the back of the charging case, and the MONTBLANC LOGO is also printed on the back. And the appropriate benefits of collocation will not be too showy.

Montblanc self-developed APP, exclusive texture surface

Montblanc Summit 3 uses the latest Google Wear OS 3.0 system, but don’t worry, Montblanc Summit 3 can fully support both iPhone and Android phones. Montblanc Summit 3 also provides an exclusive companion app, Montblanc Summit, which can be found in the App Store or Download and install directly from the Google Play Store.

To set the link, just place the watch next to the phone. The connection process can be said to be simple and smooth. Note that because the Google system is used, both iOS and Android phone users must have at least one Google account to log in, and the data of the watch will also be in the same department in the future. Backup on this one Google Cloud

In terms of security, Montblanc Summit 3 provides two ways of digital password and graphic password lock to protect important information.

Because of the Android Wear system, Montblanc Summit 3 can also expand the installation of applications and even has a built-in Google Play store. The mobile phone will also recommend the installed applications when it is installed and paired for the first time. You can run Spotify directly on the Montblanc Summit 3 and listen to music without problems

There is also built-in Google Map map navigation.

After the Montblanc Summit APP is installed, it will also provide quick tutorials so that users can quickly understand the functions that Montblanc Summit 3 can use, such as fitness tracking, exercise reminder and monitoring status

While inheriting Montblanc’s classic traditional watch face, it also utilizes the characteristics of smart watches. You can further choose your own style from the watch face that has built-in models. You can fine-tune the background, hands, function modules, whether you want classic looks or practical technology. no problem

Lol… While telling you that the watch face can be customized to give full play to your own personality, it also reminds you that you can easily replace various watch straps, but this really impressed Ah Hui, these watch straps are really good-looking…

Montblanc Summit 3 has the classic appearance of Montblanc and is also a smart watch with top technology at the heart. It can track sleep, blood oxygen, stress, heartbeat and even heat all day long. It is a good helper for health and fitness assistants on the wrist.

There are 11 built-in surfaces to choose from, many of which are from the classic design of Montblanc mechanical watches, even the classic Geospher surface, when paired with a leather strap, it is just like wearing a general fashion watch. Full marks without any inconsistencies.

The main functions are presented in the form of information blocks, which can be quickly activated by swiping left and right on the watch. Of course, information blocks can be further added/removed in the Montblanc Summit APP according to personal needs, and the order is convenient for use.

The smart watch can of course display the notifications of the mobile phone. When it is inconvenient to take out the mobile phone during meetings, driving, etc., the smart watch is really super easy to use!Even up to 7 days of notification records can be recorded in the Montblanc Summit APP

There are also many advanced settings that can be adjusted in the Montblanc Summit APP, for example, you can specify the items to display the calendar

You can choose which side you are used to on the left or right hand or the crown.

In addition to the 11 built-in surfaces, there are also different customization items for different surfaces, which can be adjusted from appearance to function.

Epilogue

Of course it is Montblanc! (laughs) The Montblanc Summit 3 smart watch combines classics with technology. The exquisitely crafted titanium case inherits the exquisite workmanship of classic mechanical watches in appearance. The core uses the latest version of the Wear OS by Google system with excellent performance and enhanced battery life. The large-capacity battery has a variety of Montblanc classic watch series and can be customized with a variety of faces, supports Android/iOS dual systems and provides pedometer, heart rate monitoring, physical fitness, sleep monitoring and even blood oxygen detection, etc. Advanced technology functions, if you want to enjoy new technology and have Montblanc classics, Montblanc Summit 3 is its latest masterpiece, and the last recommendation point is of course the high value ~ It is really a pity that the voice function is still missing, whether it is temporarily answering calls or It’s a very useful function to use the voice assistant, but it’s missing.

Further reading