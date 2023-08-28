National Health Service personnel, 2021 data

In the 2021 I am 617.246 employees of the National Health Service, staff of Local Health Authorities and public hospitalization institutes and equivalent (Local Health Services, Hospitals, University Hospitals integrated with the NHS, Hospitals integrated with Universities). In 2019, there were a total of 603,856.

In particular, in 2021 they work for the NHS 102,491 doctors and dentists (they were 102,316 in 2019) e 264,768 nurses (256,429 in 2019). The ratio between nurses and doctors, at a national level, stands at the value of 2.6 nurses for every doctor.

This is what we read in the monograph Personnel of ASLs and public and equivalent hospitalization institutes – Year 2021, edited by the Statistics Office – General Directorate for the digitization of the health information system and statistics.

In 2021, the 69.1% of NHS personnel are womenagainst 30.9% of men.

Il 72,5% (447,359 employees) belongs to the health role17.7% in the technical role (analysts, statisticians, sociologists, social workers, etc.), 9.6% in the administrative role and 0.2% in the professional role (lawyers, engineers, architects, etc.) .

With particular reference to the health role, 59.2% is represented by nurses, 22.9% by doctors and dentists and 17.9% by other health professionals (health professionals managers, technical-health personnel, rehabilitation staff , surveillance and inspection personnel).

