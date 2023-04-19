Home » New York, a garage collapses in Manhattan: the images
New York, a garage collapses in Manhattan: the images

A garage collapses in New York and there are victims. According to the first reconstructions, the floors of the three-story building collapsed around 4.15 pm local time, 10.15 pm in Italy, and as a result all the cars that were parked at the time fell. The parking lot is located on Ann Street in south Manhattan, New York City Fire Department spokeswoman Amanda Farinacci said. Images circulated on social media show wrecked cars, a large chasm in the floor and a cloud of smoke rising from the building

