A prisoner, boss of the Apulian underworld, Marco Raduan, aged about 40, managed to escape by climbing over the wall of the maximum security prison of Badu ‘e Carros in Nuoro. Sappe made it known, explaining that the dynamics of the incident are being investigated while the prison police personnel are engaged in research in the area. The escaped prisoner, born in 1984, called “balloon”, is a top member of the Montanari clan of the same name, hegemonic not only in the Gargano area. Detained under the 416 bis regime for murder, violation of the law on weapons and much more.

“On several occasions we had reported the shortage of prison police personnel – denounces Luca Fais, regional secretary for Sardinia of the autonomous prison police union – which prevented us from ensuring scrupulous supervision in view of the type of prisoners held in the Nuoro institute. In Sardinia there are 4 institutes that keep high security prisoners belonging to the top of organized crime and all are in great difficulty due to the lack of personnel”.

“Fact of unheard-of gravity”

For Donato Capece, general secretary of Sappe, “what happened is of unprecedented gravity and is the consequence of the wicked dismantling of prison security policies. The penitentiary system, for adults and minors, is crumbling more and more every day. The Sappe has been denouncing for some time that the internal security of prisons has been annihilated by wicked measures such as dynamic supervision and an open regime, having removed the sentries of the penitentiary surveillance police from the prison walls, the lack of prison police , the lack of funding for anti-intrusion and anti-climbing services”.

A huge deployment of forces

“As soon as the penitentiary police alerted us of the escape around 7 pm, we launched the anti-crime plan in the province of Nuoro, notified all the police headquarters in Sardinia and the border police in the ports and airports of the island” said the chief of the capital barbaric Alfonso Polverino. “There is a huge deployment of police forces and men throughout the island, while the Nuoro prison police work on the internal front through the analysis of prison cameras and testimonies,” she added.

Marco Raduano, who is the escaped prisoner

Raduano boasts a long criminal career and has sentences that he must finish serving in 2046 for drug trafficking with aggravating mafia, murder, crimes against the person, against property and in the field of weapons and drugs. He was under high security 3. On February 3, he was notified of a sentence that became definitive to 19 years’ imprisonment, plus three years of probation, because the appeal to the Cassation had been declared inadmissible. This is a sentence linked to the maxi anti-mafia operation ‘Neve di Marzo’, coordinated by the DDA of Bari and carried out by the military of Vieste in October 2019 when a criminal association aimed at drug trafficking was defeated, aggravated by the mafia method, which used even weapons of war.

The escape

The prison of Badu ‘e Carros is a maximum security prison where several terrorists and mafia are held and from which no one has ever escaped. One wonders how it could have happened that a prisoner of the security wing found the doors open enough to be able to escape. And there are doubts about the time of the escape: the Prison Police gave the alarm around 7 pm but the escape could date back to a few hours earlier.