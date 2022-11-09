Interview with the nutritionist biologist Roberto Scrigna, to deepen the relationship between nutrition and injuries

Michele Antonelli

Different causes, particular circumstances, more or less long recovery times. Over the course of your career, sooner or later, the athlete has to deal with the injury. Official Active addressed the issue with Dr. Roberto Scrignanutrition biologist specializing in combat sports, going to deepen the relationship with nutrition and its effects on prevention and recovery.

How does nutrition affect an injury?

“Nutrition is a fundamental factor during recovery and in the prevention phase, therefore also in the management of joint inflammation. Proper nutrition reduces the chances that an athlete will not be able to recover optimally from an injury. Furthermore, how and how much a person eats are important for maintaining muscle mass, allowing you to get back into the game as soon as possible. This especially if the injury in question required major surgery, with consequent risks of side effects, such as immobilization or atrophy and related stress “.

Are there any foods to prefer?

“There are no magic foods. The first thing to do is to evaluate the changes caused by the forced stop on the calorie balance. With a serious hip injury and related operation, for example, acute phases may occur, with increased energy demands to be attenuated due to the person’s reduced mobility. On the one hand, calorie expenditure is reduced due to immobilizationon the other hand, surgery or significant injuries lead to an increase in energy expenditure due to the stress factoran increase in metabolic activities for wound repair “. See also can you eat grapes? The expert advice

“Having to recalculate the caloric balance to provide adequate support for that phase, to avoid at the same time that the athlete can gain weight or slow down the repair and recovery process. Usually, a high protein intake is set, even between 2 and 3 grams of protein per kilogram of weight, to be distributed well throughout the day. Especially during rehabilitation work and before going to sleep, in the best moments for protein synthesis “.

How are carbohydrates dosed?

“You always need the right intake energy through carbohydrates, but it is not easy because often during the stop you do not move. Similar speech for fats. Polyunsaturated foods such as omega 3 are preferred here to keep inflammation at bay, especially in the acute phase of the injury. And then there is the incidence of stress factorvariable “.

Are there any differences between the different phases of an injury?

“We can distinguish three of them. The first is the inflammatory one, in which the diet must aim to attenuate the inflammation as much as possible. In the first 24-48 hours, the metabolism becomes basal. In the first 24 hours, in particular, the metabolism is reduced due to a protective and energy saving effect, later it increases due to the hyperactivity of the immune system and the repair processes. The second phase is called proliferative and instead involves cell proliferation and remodeling, with a substantial increase in the basal metabolic rate due to the energy demands. Nutrition must follow this increase. Finally, there is the rehabilitation phase, in which the fibrous tissue of the scar is replaced by a new specialized tissue. It coincides with the return of the individual to training and with the relative increase in energy demands, which involves a readjustment of nutrition “. See also 4 symptoms to watch out for and possible link with Covid

What is the key to an early recovery?

“Having an adequate calorie consumption, also in relation to the stress experienced. Above all, a correct management of the initial inflammation is necessary. In this sense, the best foods are the most nutritious ones. If the person is very hungry, they serve low calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables, to satiate. If the person is taking medications and there is little appetite, the opposite is true. The power supply must be of high caloric density, more energy is needed “.

Are there any suggestions for integration?

“In the acute phase, a cocktail of anti-inflammatory supplements is recommended, from omega 3 to acetylsalicylic acid, without forgetting products such as green tea. For muscle maintenance, it is important to take creatine monohydroate, with the protein powders that can prove to be a good help to reach the daily protein quota “.

“Glucosamine, chondroitin and methylsulfonylmethane are useful in reducing the markers of collagen degradation in cartilage. It is not wrong, however, to take collagen and vitamin C supplements.”