Oberberg clinics

Berlin (ots)

The Oberberg Group, the leading quality association of private specialist and day clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatic medicine and psychotherapy, is expanding its management: Dr. Maren Kentgens has been part of the management team since March 1, 2023 alongside Prof. Dr. dr Matthias J. Müller and Ilmarin Schietzel. In the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr. Maren Kentgens responsible for the operational business, medical controlling, patient and quality management, the further and new development of the treatment offers as well as marketing, sales and press work.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Maren Kentgens as COO on the management board of the Oberberg Group. With her expertise and her passion for improving psychiatric care, we will continue to successfully drive the growth of the company and the expansion of new business areas,” says Prof. Dr. dr Matthias J. Müller, CEO, Medical Director and Medical Director of the Oberberg Group.

Before joining the Oberberg Group, Dr. Kentgens Managing Director in the area of ​​new business areas at Asklepios Kliniken and Managing Director of the group subsidiaries Minddistrict, INSITE Interventions and Asklepios Connecting Health. With over 25 years of experience in the healthcare system, she focused early on on mental health and innovative forms of care.

“I am very happy about my job at the Oberberg Group and the opportunity to fully contribute my experience in the field of mental health, clinics, patient journeys, digitization, cooperation management and the development of new business areas,” says Dr. Maren Kentgens. The graduate psychologist is active, among other things, at the Central Association for Digital Health Care eV, the Federal Association for Managed Care, the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatic Medicine and Neurology and the Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Original content from: Oberberg Kliniken, transmitted by news aktuell