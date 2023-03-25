Status: 03/21/2023 1:44 p.m A voyage of discovery through the world of the northern seas without getting your feet wet: the Ozeaneum Stralsund shows the exciting underwater world of the north in seawater aquariums, some of which are huge.

The focus is on the sea in front of the museum’s door – the Baltic Sea. The journey through the local underwater world therefore begins with an aquarium that is based on the harbor basin of Stralsund. Behind it, the Baltic Sea opens up and gives a view of its inhabitants – schools of herring, garfish, lumpfish and moon jellyfish.

Through the Heligoland tunnel to the Atlantic

The discovery tour continues through the North Sea and the North Atlantic. The North Sea Aquarium showcases the Wadden Sea habitat, rare herring kings living in Scottish coastal caves, and a cold-water coral reef. A huge glass tunnel – the so-called Helgoland tunnel – faithfully reproduces the underwater world around the North Sea island.

Sharks, perch and rays in the largest aquarium

The largest aquarium in the Ozeaneum can be found in the “Open Atlantic” area. Once you have found a good seat in front of the 50 square meter panorama window, you will not give it up so easily, because there is always something new to discover. Schools of mackerel, rays, groupers, striped bream and various types of sharks make their rounds in the pool, which is centered on a shipwreck.

Life size sea giants

In addition to the aquariums, the Ozeaneum also offers many display boards, showcases and models. Under the title “Sea of ​​the World“, it presents prepared and replicated fish, mussels and snails from all parts of the world. “1:1 – Giants of the Sea” is the name of an exhibition that shows life-size replicas of whales and sea giants, including a 26-metre-long blue whale. The “Exploration and use of the seas” area deals with topics such as overfishing and climate change. Changing annual shows on current topics complete the offer.

Humboldt penguins on the roof

Crowd favorites include the Humboldt penguins that live on the museum’s rooftop terrace. They can be observed both above water and under water while diving. The terrace also offers a beautiful view of the old town of Stralsund.

Location of the German Maritime Museum

The modern museum building is located directly at the port of the Hanseatic city. The curved, bright parts of the building are reminiscent of stones washed by the sea. The Ozeaneum is one of a total of four museum locations that are under the umbrella of the German Maritime Museum are united. The main location is the Maritime Museum, which is also located in Stralsund in a former monastery and shows the underwater world of the Mediterranean and the tropics. It is currently closed for remodeling.

Natureum and Nautineum

The Natural Darßer place in a lighthouse near the seaside resort of Prerow provides information primarily about the natural environment of the Western Pomeranian Lagoon and is another location. The Nautineum The fourth location is on the small island of Dänholm between Rügen and Stralsund. It is dedicated to the history of marine research and fisheries in Germany. Among other things, it shows historical fishing boats, underwater stations and a diving boat.

Oceaneum Stralsund

Hafenstrasse 11, 18439 Stralsund

Tel. (03831) 265 06 10 Opening hours and admission prices on the Website des Museums

Further information With its magnificent brick buildings, the Hanseatic city is part of the UNESCO World Heritage. The Ozeaneum is also worth a visit.