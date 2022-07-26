Ermal Meta scares his followers. On Instagram the singer was forced to cancel his public events due to a health problem. The singer-songwriter has not yet been able to clarify the causes of the sudden swellings in some parts of the total and of testa that they are making him worry a lot. Ermal Meta shows his face in stories to justify his suddenness package.

Read also> Wanda Nara and the “unfiltered” photos. She replies: “I have cellulite and I eat pizza, but I’m still successful”

The problem still exists

“Various parts of my face and head have swollen for several days. At first I thought it could be a blow of air, but it is not. Yesterday morning I woke up worse than usual and this morning the same, ”he wrote Ermal Meta in the first Instagram Stories of today, and then continue his story by posting two photos in which he resumes the swelling evident around the eye and his face tried by an unpleasant situation.

The flat rate for public events

Precisely because of his health condition, Ermal Meta he was forced to give up some work commitments. «Reluctantly – we still read – I am forced to cancel the appointments of Peschici he was born in Giffoni as I have to deepen and above all resolve the situation. I am very sorry. I ask excuse me to event organizers and to fan. We will see each other soon”.

Last updated: Tuesday 26 July 2022, 17:24



© breaking latest news