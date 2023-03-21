Berlin – A full house at the opening weekend of the APOTHEKENTOUR 2023. After the organizers broke the 10,000 registration mark just a few days before the start of the tour, they celebrated the start of this year’s series of events over the weekend. Guests and tour partners were thrilled. The next tour stop is on March 25th and 26th, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main.

Anyone who attended the opening of the APOTHEKENTOUR 2023 powered by PTA IN LOVE & APOTHEKE ADHOC last weekend could feel it: the power of the pharmacy teams. In the trendy STATION Berlin, more than 1,150 pharmacists, PTA, PKA and pharmaceutical engineers met teams from 33 of the most well-known pharmaceutical companies. In personal discussions and around 120 specialist lectures, the participants exchanged views on new products, trends and current topics in the market. However, anyone who thinks of sterile exhibition halls and seminar rooms with chairs is wrong: The APOTHEKENTOUR scores with the guests above all with its colorful and personal feel-good character. The attention to detail combined with the love for pharmacies became the concept of the event – and not only convinces more and more visitors, but also more and more partner companies.

After the successful premiere last year, the APOTHEKENTOUR has grown: more locations, larger locations and a broader portfolio of exhibitors. “It is important to us, especially in times of delivery bottlenecks, staff shortages and fee cuts, to send a strong message to local pharmacies and their teams. We want to appreciate the heroes who have kept the system running during the last three Corona years. And that’s what we’re doing with this event,” says Thomas Bellartz, publisher of APOTHEKE ADHOC and initiator of the APOTHEKENTOUR.

The success of the event was also reflected in social networks. The hashtag #apothekentour is trending and in the pharmacy community you can hardly avoid the colorful and diverse contributions – whether it’s a selfie from the PTA IN LOVE Candyland, a team photo in the ball pool or a story from one of the lecture lounges. “Everything simply harmonized and worked smoothly, from admission to the “farewell”. The lounges were beautifully designed and there were plenty of places to take a photo or two,” writes PTA blogger Simone @simi_pta on her Instagram profile. About the accounts on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn you get real-time impressions of what’s happening on the tour and is always up to date.

The next stop of the tour is Frankfurt am Main on March 25th & 26th. In the popular and easy-to-reach Hall Forum in the Messe Frankfurt, it then continues with another weekend full of knowledge, entertainment and lots of pharmacy power. So far, more than 1,700 guests have registered via www.apothekentour.de.

—

With around 70 employees, EL PATO Medien GmbH operates media and other formats for the healthcare industry in Berlin, with a particular focus on the pharmacy and pharmaceutical sectors. The focus is on digital communication and live events.