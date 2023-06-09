Rai, excluding collaboration with Claudio Lippi, ‘harmful phrases’ – Ultima Ora

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 JUNE – “Some statements by Claudio Lippi reported by the media are detrimental to the reputation of Rai and its managers. Therefore, any type of collaboration with the presenter should be excluded”.



This was announced by Viale Mazzini, following statements by Lippi reported by La Stampa. “Enough of the propaganda of the Fazios and Annunziatas. Enough of the “kultura” with the k,” says the presenter. “We need Giorgia’s popular language”, he adds, also hoping “less gay” on TV who have worked “just for being gay” in recent years. (HANDLE).

