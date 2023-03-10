news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 10 – Actor Robert Blake – pseudonym of Michael James Gubitosi – has died at the age of 89. According to American media, the death is linked to heart disease.



He was famous for playing detective Tony Baretta in the TV series of the same name, which aired in the 70s. His career was overshadowed by the death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, killed in a Los Angeles parking lot in 2001: for that crime he had been tried on charges of murder before being acquitted.



In addition to ‘Baretta’ (for which he won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe), Blake has starred in numerous successful films in his long career, starting with his debut in the series ‘Simpatiche canaglie’. The last film was ‘Lost Roads’ by David Lynch in 1997 (ANSA).

