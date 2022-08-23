from Gianluca Piacentini

Paulo and Oriana in Trigoria: the striker wants to prepare as much as possible for Saturday’s match against Juventus, his former team. The goal is to reach 100 goals scored in Serie A

After the difficult victory against Cremonese, Paulo Dybala is already focused on Saturday’s match against Juventus, for him certainly the most important at this start of the season. A challenge against his past, in a stadium that just over two months ago saw him leave in tears on the day of his last match with the Juventus team, to the applause of his former fans. The Argentine, who started late compared to his teammates, is pushing to recover the best physical condition as quickly as possible: Mourinho in the first two games saved him a few minutes, after asking him for a sacrifice even in the defensive phase. The injuries of Wijnaldum and Zaniolo will force him to a mini tour de force, without the possibility of having too many changes, at least for next month.

This is why Paulo decided yesterday to work also on the day off granted to the team by the Special One: a sweet job, immortalized in the stories published on Instagram that portray him in the gym together with his partner Oriana Sabatini, who for a few days joined him in the Capital. Dybala in pursuit of a very important personal goal, namely the achievement of 100 goals in Serie A. Currently stopped at 98 and again dry this season: the dream of all the Roma fans that can be released on Saturday dera (kick-off at 18.30) against Juventus.

He has already said that in the event of a goal, out of respect for his former team, he would not rejoice. The Giallorossi fans would be willing to forgive him in exchange for a victory that would launch Roma more and more towards the top of the standings.