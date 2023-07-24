Roof Collapse at Gymnasium in China Kills Ten, with One Still Trapped

Ten Dead and One Trapped in Gymnasium Roof Collapse in China

Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province – Tragedy struck in northeastern China yesterday when the roof of a gymnasium collapsed, claiming the lives of ten individuals. According to state media reports, one person remains trapped under the rubble as rescue operations are underway.

The incident occurred just before 3 pm local time in the city of Qiqihar, located approximately a thousand kilometers from Beijing. Qiqihar, known for its proximity to Mongolia and the Russian Far East, was shaken by the collapse. By 5.30 am today, rescue teams managed to extract 14 individuals from the debris.

Unfortunately, “four without any sign of life and six others died after treatment failed,” shared the CCTV channel. Nearly 160 firefighters were mobilized to aid in the rescue efforts. The extent of the collapse and the subsequent loss of life have left the community in shock.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the gymnasium’s roof was made of perlite, a type of volcanic glass. Reportedly, heavy rains that occurred yesterday caused the siliceous material to expand, ultimately leading to the roof’s collapse. As the investigation proceeds, authorities have taken construction company officials into custody.

China has witnessed numerous construction accidents over the years, as rapid construction growth has taken precedence over basic safety standards. This incident serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers that persist in the industry. Efforts to improve safety measures and strengthen regulations need to be prioritized to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

As rescue operations continue in Qiqihar, the nation mourns the lives lost in this heartbreaking incident. The community rallies together to support the affected families and offer assistance to those who have been impacted by this devastating tragedy.

