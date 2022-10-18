Samsung presents “Welliving”, the new initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of psychophysical well-being, with particular attention to the new generations who have been among the most impacted by the pandemic and are the most sensitive to health issues in a holistic sense. With this project, Samsung confirms its commitment to the creation and dissemination of a shared culture of well-being, which is based on an open approach to innovation, where technology becomes a catalyst and enabler of well-being experiences. The project, which will start on Samsung Italia’s TikTok channel, opens a debate on the topic of wellbeingaddressing it together with experts, creators and other relevant stakeholders, and offering resources and insights on issues common to young people.

The protagonists of the initiative are Francesca Picozzi, clinical psychologist, sexual consultant and psychotherapist in training and the creators Andrea Bondelli, Giorgia Colella, Ludovica Olgiati who will discuss on various topics related to the experience of children and who touch the theme of anxiety management and stress. In this project Generation Z plays an active role, is co-author and protagonist and has the opportunity to share their positive experiencesunderlining the importance of dedicating oneself to one’s well-being.

At the same time as the Welliving project, Samsung presents the data of the new Trend Radar1, carried out in collaboration with Human Highway – a market research institute specialized in the analysis of changes in human relations produced by technologies and digital – which investigated the relationship of Italians with physical and mental well-being and the role of technology, dedicating a specific focus to Generation Z and Millennials. Wellbeing today represents a transversal topic, which especially after the pandemic has affected people enormously, so much so that 80% of Italians consider it important to take care of their physical health – percentage that rises to 83% when mental health is taken into consideration. Generation Z, in particular, is the one that is most concerned with both physical (91%) and mental (88%) healthdifferentiating from Millennials (76% and 82% respectively).

To address the issue of physical well-being and understand what are the rituals, routines and habits that Italians rely on to take care of themselves, the research takes into consideration various areas, including cooking and nutrition, rest. and physical activity and how these are affected by the use of technology.

Speaking of mental well-being, the initiatives that are considered most important by the whole sample are the opportunity to carve out some free time (58%), listening to music (56%) and choosing to dedicate the right time to friends (42%) and play sports (38%). Furthermore, for one in five respondents it is important to take breaks from studying and working, in order to defocus the mind and recharge your energy: this choice is particularly dear to Gen Z (32%) and Millennials (25%). If the importance of carving out free time is transversal for all agesfor Gen Z the choice to listen to music (71%) and podcasts (20%) stands out. Meditation activities, chosen by 16% of the sample, on the other hand, are of particular relevance in the Millennials segment, a higher percentage than other generations. The ability to talk to experts or professionals about their concerns is also a popular option among younger generations, with rates of 24% for Gen Z and 23% for Millennials.

Once you understand the right mix of activities, initiatives and routines to follow in order to take care of your well-being, it is also important to be able to maintain a good mental balance in your context, both at home and in your social group. Almost all respondents (95%) consider it important to live in a house where everyone has their own space and to be able to fight anxiety – this last aspect is especially true for women (62% vs 49% of men) – as well as being satisfied with their studies or work (96%). Friendly relations with colleagues (90%) and having a close-knit group of friends (86%) are also very important. For Gen Z, then, their satisfaction in studying and working is relevant, an option voted by 53% of respondents under 25.

In particular, as regards nutrition – considered among the first allies of physical and mental well-being – among the most important habits to promote one’s well-being, a reduced consumption of sugars is highlighted (75%) at the level of the total sample, choice accompanied by the choice of low-fat (55%) and low-salt (52%) foods for Millennials and the use of seasonal products for Gen Z (46%) ). In this context, the technological element also comes to the rescue of well-being. Connected and smart appliances, for example, are useful tools for implementing your well-being, thanks to its features for better preservation of fresh food and low-fat or steamed cooking: respectively 26% and 21% of the sample consider them to be important for controlling their health. Wearables also contribute to monitoring health and wellness parameters, and are indicated by 18% of respondents as important devices for maintaining their wellbeing status, thanks to the ability to control heartbeat or calculate daily calorie consumption.

It is also interesting to explore the theme of night rest and sleep routines, which, especially during the pandemic period, have suffered the negative effects of stress and anxiety in relation to the health situation and the changing social context. On a general level, the three actions that are most implemented to take care of sleep are the attempt to sleep at least 8 hours per night (41%) and the willingness to do relaxing activities before bed (31%), while trying to go to bed early in the evening (28%). The tracking of hours of night rest via app on smartwatches is the typical prerogative of one in five Millennials, while the use of the smartphone is transversal for Gen Z and Millennials. The more mature generations are the group of the population least interested in taking proactive actions for sleep care.

Technology, now pervading in every aspect and area of ​​everyone’s life, is certainly an ally for the well-being of people: in the form of an app for monitoring parameters or performance, devices to keep track of their workouts or accessories to perform entertainment activities, such as listening to your tracks or viewing your favorite content. In particular, the primary role of technology is to make people feel connected (43%), giving them the opportunity to keep in touch with friends and family thanks to smartphones, tablets or PCs.

The implication linked to entertainment is also very important: 41% of respondents, in fact, argue that having the possibility of having devices and solutions to have fun at hand is a significant motivation that makes technology an excellent ally. Finally, the role of music returns, which thanks to headphones and other technological accessories manages to reach users and contributes to mental well-being. These three evidences, although true for the whole sample, are particularly accentuated for Gen Z, especially in reference to the use of headphones for music, with a deviation of more than 30 percentage points compared to the more mature generations.

In general, the key role of technology as a precious ally to daily well-being is evident, a role recognized above all by Gen Z and by the Millennials, who in research declare their satisfaction with it equal to or greater than 80%. Technology therefore confirms its strategic role in this context, especially for the new generations: starting from this assumption, Samsung is constantly committed to a healthy life, offering a wide range of smart devices specifically designed for well-being. From air quality control to healthier cooking to even pet careThanks to tools and features like SmartThings, Samsung empowers people to take care of their own health and that of all family members.