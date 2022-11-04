The journalist and former senator Sandro Rotolo had a serious health problem. It is he himself who announces it on Facebook through a self-timer that portrays him suffering on a hospital bed. “Finally – writes Ruotolo – the worst is over. Only now can I tell you what happened to me in the last few years twelve days“. He thanked the National Health Service of our country that “saved” him, catching him in time. The illness occurred on Sunday October 23: “A bronchospasm blocks me there breathing – says the journalist -. I call 118. The ambulance arrives in four minutes. I immediately lose consciousness. Red code. Sedated e intubated for two and a half days. And then the resuscitation in a Roman hospital, for all these days until the transition to the ward ”, which took place on the afternoon of November 3. Under his post, thousands of messages of encouragement and best wishes for the 67-year-old journalist.

The former senator of LeU He is keen to “publicly thank these women, these men, doctors, nurses. Everyone, absolutely everyone, there I thank for passion, professionalism, commitment. I know that many friends have prayed for me in the most dramatic moments. And I will thank them forever. I wanted to wait to get out of the resuscitation before talking about it publicly ”. And he concludes: “Long live the Service sanitary national of our country! “.