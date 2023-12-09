Serena Williams: Unconventional Uses for Breast Milk

Serena Williams Unveils Unconventional Uses of Breast Milk

Former American tennis player Serena Williams recently took to her TikTok account to share the unusual double use she has discovered for her breast milk. In addition to feeding her newborn daughter, Adira River Ohanian – born on August 22nd with her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian – Williams has found an unconventional remedy for sunburn.

She explained in her video that after suffering a sunburn in her eye, she was recommended to apply breast milk to heal and relieve the pain. “They say to put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot of extra, so I’m going to try it for a week and apply it under my eye, see how it goes,” Williams said before putting the remedy to the test on her face.

The former tennis player assured that according to her previous experience when using breast milk to heal her daughter’s wounds, this unconventional remedy is effective in accelerating the healing process. After a week of application, she shared the positive results, stating that “after a week of using my breast milk under my eye, it worked!”

Despite the criticism she has received for her unusual method, there are several benefits to using breast milk for skincare. It is believed to have anti-aging effects, the ability to lighten sun spots, control acne, and provide instant benefits by softening and moisturizing the skin.

Serena Williams has opened the door to a world of possibilities for those interested in exploring natural and unconventional methods of skincare. Although the practice may generate controversy, science supports some of the mentioned benefits, and the tennis player has become a defender of the beauty secrets that breast milk could accommodate.