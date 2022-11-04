The Mediterranean Diet is not only good for general health, but is even “curative” for sexual health. In particular, a habitual consumption of anchovies “provides the body with those micronutrients necessary for the correct functioning of the male genital system”. This is explained by Fabrizio Iacono, professor of Urology at the “Federico II” University of Naples, specialist in Urology and Andrology. «Male sexual well-being – he explains him – needs a healthy life: no smoking, no drugs, and moderate use of alcohol. Furthermore, proper nutrition is crucial ».

Professor Iacono explains that one of the most useful substances for maintaining active male performance is arginine, a semi-essential amino acid that can be assimilated with many foods.

“The importance of arginine is linked to the production of nitric oxide, which is a precursor, a fundamental molecule for the cardiovascular system whose discovery earned Louis Ignarro the Nobel Prize for medicine in 1988”.

In short, not a “magazine news“. No miraculous actions, but the effect of a molecule that has very effective properties. The mechanism carried out by nitric oxide is in fact linked to an important protective action on the arteries, favoring their dilation and hindering the formation of atherosclerotic plaques and dangerous clots.

A mechanism of action that is also linked to the chemistry of our body and the brain’s ability to transmit the signals necessary for erectile function. «Nitric oxide – continues Professor Iacono – is the main neurotransmitter for erectile function. Its deficit is connected, in fact, to erectile dysfunction and its integration to the improvement of the erection ». This is why “the constant intake of arginine can not only keep this function healthy, but can also improve it in the event of slight deficits”.

A real cure-all, arginine has also been linked with male fertility, as it improves sperm motility. «Before resorting to integration with pharmaceutical products – warns Iacono – it would be useful to follow a healthy diet rich in foods with a high concentration of arginine. Anchovies are therefore a food to be preferred as part of a varied and well-balanced diet ». Fish, which were once called “poor” because they were cheap, in which the presence of arginine is particularly abundant.

«In particular, anchovies in oil contain an extraordinary concentration of arginine, equal to 1730 mg. every 100 grams of product. Just think that 1 gram of arginine per day is enough to maintain male sexual well-being. In a can of good Sicilian anchovies in oil there are about 5 fillets with a drained weight of about 16 grams, equal to 276 milligrams of arginine. A very interesting concentration ». Thanks to a still almost summer temperature, you can think of a nice salad, enriched with a can of anchovies in oil. Maybe with hot pepper, the aphrodisiac of the ancient Romans. If there are no specific prostate problems, you can guarantee the daily supply of arginine, with great satisfaction for the palate and beyond.