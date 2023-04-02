They could contain a dangerous bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes. A whole batch of brine shrimp has been withdrawn after the alarm raised by the Ministry of Health. Under the lens the Boreal Shrimps in Brine under the Gioia di Mare brand. Marketed by Maxi DI Srl, the prawns belong to production batch L 510 WS-B expiring on 5 May 2023. In case of purchase, it is advised not to consume the product which should instead be returned to the point of sale where the purchase was made.

Listeriosis can cause severe intestinal discomfort that closely resembles a normal flu. It can also cause severe gastrointestinal upset and can be especially dangerous for pregnant women. The measure being withdrawn is the Gioia di Mare branded boreal prawns in brine produced in Denmark for Maxi Di Srl. The withdrawn packs are those belonging to a specific lot and sold in packs of 225 grams.