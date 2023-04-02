Home Health Shrimps withdrawn from the market: “Dangerous”. The contaminated lot
Health

Shrimps withdrawn from the market: “Dangerous”. The contaminated lot

by admin
Shrimps withdrawn from the market: “Dangerous”. The contaminated lot

They could contain a dangerous bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes. A whole batch of brine shrimp has been withdrawn after the alarm raised by the Ministry of Health. Under the lens the Boreal Shrimps in Brine under the Gioia di Mare brand. Marketed by Maxi DI Srl, the prawns belong to production batch L 510 WS-B expiring on 5 May 2023. In case of purchase, it is advised not to consume the product which should instead be returned to the point of sale where the purchase was made.

Listeriosis can cause severe intestinal discomfort that closely resembles a normal flu. It can also cause severe gastrointestinal upset and can be especially dangerous for pregnant women. The measure being withdrawn is the Gioia di Mare branded boreal prawns in brine produced in Denmark for Maxi Di Srl. The withdrawn packs are those belonging to a specific lot and sold in packs of 225 grams.

See also  Why mosquitoes bite some people more than others - breaking latest news

You may also like

The most important experience of my life

Food alert, shrimp at risk listerya. What is...

Together against illegal trade in tobacco products

MotoGp Argentina: Binder feat in the sprint, Bagnaia...

Koei Tecmo wants to bring more games to...

MotoGP 2023. GP of Argentina. The two Aprilias...

former Serie A footballer alive by a miracle

With these tips and home remedies it works!

Serie A: Juventus-Verona 1-0, Kean’s goal decides –...

Over 423,000 kilometers for a good cause

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy