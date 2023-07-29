Sleeping separately: “We started a new relationship”

“We had separate sleeping places from the start. Even in the infatuation phase. It has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of the relationship. On the contrary. Our different, also work-related sleeping habits (I sleep from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., my husband from midnight to 8 a.m.) left us no choice. We kept waking each other up, which led to conflicts. For us this is the best solution. And we always spend the evenings together, not in front of the TV, by the way.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

