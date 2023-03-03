news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 02 – It’s called the SOS Anti-Violence Center



LEI and is the new structure, within the Women’s Path of the Emergency Department of the Gemelli Polyclinic, which aims to offer a service dedicated to all women who suffer violence and mistreatment. The initiative, born from the collaboration with the Assolei Association and carried out with the unconditional support of WindTre, was presented with the participation, among others, of the scientific director of the Gemelli Giovanni Ricambi and the medical director Andrea Cambieri. The Center will be available to all women victims of violence who will be guaranteed hospitality in total confidentiality. it will be open on Monday mornings from 09:30 to 12:30 and on Wednesday afternoons from 14:00 to 17:00 with a 24-hour telephone availability on 320.346.4044, also reachable via text message and WhatsApp. For the other days of the week, reception and interviews will be guaranteed at the other offices of Assolei, effectively offering assistance for the entire week to the women who turn to the Polyclinic, even in person. “The hospital has a privileged role with regard to the issue of violence against women – says Francesca Giansante, Social Service Manager of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation – because it has the opportunity to meet women when the consequences of the violence suffered require access to treatment medical”. “The Gemelli confirms its attention to the needs of the most fragile people – declares Marco Elefanti, general director of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation.



Even the birth of the SOS LEI Anti-Violence Center aims to offer a qualified service to the Rome area, on a matter of great social and cultural importance”. solutions not only for the treatment of serious pathologies, but also innovative services, high skills and hospitality”. “The activities of the center will be managed by the expert operators of the Assolei Association” – declares the president Dalila Novelli – which has always been committed to the realization and in the management of anti-violence centers in various municipalities of Rome”. (HANDLE).

