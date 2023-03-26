In order to provide patients with the best possible protection in the event of drug recalls, it is important to inform those affected quickly. On August 28, 2018, State Secretary Lutz Stroppe invited a panel of experts to the Federal Ministry of Health. Together with representatives of doctors, patients, drug commissions and pharmacists, Stroppe analyzed how the communication channels between all those involved in drug recalls can be improved.

background

At the beginning of July, the recall of valsartan-containing drugs was ordered. However, not all valsartan medicines are affected. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) therefore recommends that patients contact their doctor or pharmacist. They can switch to an unaffected drug.

Patients are asked not to stop taking their medicine without consulting their doctor, because the health risk of not taking it is many times higher than the possible risk of contamination. There is no acute patient risk.

As the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced, a low level of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) was detected in the active ingredients of a second Chinese company as part of the ongoing review of valsartan drugs.