Specialists in the field against migraine of 7 million Italians – Headache

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 12 – The awareness campaign promoted by Lundbeck Italia has arrived in Milan with an afternoon of awareness and discussion to help people who suffer from migraine to emerge from their invisibility. On the lawns of the Biblioteca degli Alberi park, talks with experts, artistic performances and mindfulness workshops followed on 11 June. Towards the end of the event, then, the public was able to attend a talk on the subject, in which various specialists took part.



“80 percent of the population will experience a headache at least once in their life, but this does not mean they have migraine. Migraine is a disease whose identity is the symptom of the headache and which afflicts up to 7 million Italians”. Thus Alessandro Padovani, full professor of Neurology at the University of Brescia and president-elect of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), speaking at the opening of the talk, after the institutional greetings from Bam and the Municipality of Milan. Various experts took turns on stage, including the managing director of Lundbeck Italia Tiziana Mele and professors Lilliana dell’Osso and Cristina Tassorelli, respectively from the University of Pisa and Pavia.



The author of the blog ‘The words of migraine’ Alessandra Sorrentino then shared her story with the public, while the actress Chiara Francini spoke about what it means to live next to a person who suffers from this pathology. The afternoon ended with a performance by the actress, presenter and author Chiara Francini. (HANDLE).

