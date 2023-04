27. May 2014. Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe takes part in the 117th German Medical Conference in Düsseldorf.

The German Doctors’ Day is the general assembly of the German Medical Association, which meets once a year at different locations. This year’s Doctors’ Day will take place from May 27th to 30th, 2014 in Düsseldorf.

Read the speech by Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe at the 117th German Doctors’ Congress here.