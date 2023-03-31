Climate change is one of the greatest health threats of the 21st century. Because the health of people, animals and our entire planet is closely linked. As many scientists also point out, it is by no means enough to merely stand by. Everyone must actively participate and thus become part of the overall solution. It is not unimportant that this includes the idea of ​​sustainability. It is interesting that sustainability can easily be integrated into company health management.

Health in the workplace is now specifically promoted by many companies. Not only can the health of employees and their well-being be promoted for the purpose of maintaining and increasing performance, but there is also the possibility of making work more sustainable and sensitizing employees to the topic of sustainability. permendo stands for innovative solutions in company health management and is represented throughout Germany. The aim is to further develop the existing corporate culture into a modern health culture.

Sports scientists, psychologists, nutritionists, organizational and BGM consultants, engineers and doctors are employed at the respective locations, who offer innovative and sustainable solutions in the areas of occupational safety, company health management and company health promotion. Occupational safety and employee health are important issues here. The topic of sustainability can be communicated and integrated very well, for example, in the form of challenges, awareness-raising lectures and climate and health days. permendo offers interested companies comprehensive cooperation. Together we can take the necessary measures to make the world of work healthier and more sustainable.

Permendo GmbH, with its headquarters in Langenfeld, is behind the permendo label. The company, represented by Daniel Philipp and Markus Zilligers, has been on the market since 2016. permendo has specialized in the areas of company health management, company health promotion, occupational safety and other topics. The aim is to bring interested companies closer to all important areas relating to the health and well-being of employees. What many do not know is that the conventional corporate culture can easily be developed into a modern and sustainable health culture. permendo does not rely on simple standard solutions, but jointly determines the right measures for each company in order to efficiently achieve the desired goals. Thanks to a regular exchange, not only can the world be made healthier, but the world of work can also be made more sustainable. The target group includes, for example, municipalities, companies, associations, schools, kindergartens and other institutions. The permendo specialists see modern health management as an important contribution to today’s society.

