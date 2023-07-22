Tanning and skin cancer: 5 valuable tips to protect yourself

When you are exposed to the sun, your skin must always be protected. Here are the precautions that can never be missing.

Summer is the perfect season to show off the tan. Long days at the beach or in the mountains help to achieve a homogeneous and fashionable tan.

Behind appearances, however, things may be different. The sun’s rays pose a danger to the skin. In addition to premature aging and burns, you can also encounter much more dangerous diseases such as skin cancer.

To avoid facing unpleasant consequences, valuable precautions can be put into practice. It only takes a few moves to avoid damage, both in the short and long term.

How to protect your skin from the summer sun: 5 tips not to be underestimated

Uncontrolled exposure to sunlight can cause serious damage to the skin. The DNA of the cells, in fact, undergoes irreversible damage, directly proportional to the number of burns. Only one is enough to set this dangerous mechanism in motion.

While it’s hard to resist the temptation to spend whole days at the beach, we must not forget some fundamental precautions.

Protect yourself from sun damage: what to do – tantasalute.it

Here are 5 useful tips to protect yourself from the sun:

Use sunscreen: this product should never be forgotten. There are various degrees of protection on the market, but experts advise not to always take your own phenotype into consideration. People who have very fair skin, with blue eyes or red hair are most at risk. To make the most of it, it is essential to read the instructions on the packaging of the chosen purchaseKeep your skin cool: if temperatures reach too high a level, the skin is also at risk. This unfortunate effect can be counteracted with cold showers, baths in the sea and swimming in the poolExpose yourself with caution: the first day at sea you shouldn’t stay in the sun for more than 15-20 minutes. As your skin gets used to it, you can extend this period. In fact, melanin will begin to do its job, giving the skin a darker appearanceFollow proper nutrition: consume fruit and vegetables, thanks to the presence of vitamins and antioxidantsincreases the production of melanin and slows down skin agingKeep skin hydrated: the sun tends to dry out the skin. Moisturizing products can make a significant contribution, but the right amount of water should not be underestimated either. Experts recommend drinking about two liters a day. Herbal teas, sugar-free smoothies and infusions can be useful for this purpose