On Monday 19 December at 10 in the Sala degli Arazzi of the municipal residence – the projects “Calendar Gymnastics and Ferrara 2023” and “Ethically Sport” were presented for the improvement of psychophysical well-being through ethical practices and motor sports activities with the inclusion of fragile subjects. The proceeds from the projects will be donated to the Oltre le Nuvole Odv association.

ETHICS-MENTE SPORT is a “project to improve psychophysical well-being through ethical practices and sports motor activities with the inclusion of fragile subjects”, which in recent days has obtained the Patronage and Contribution of the Emilia-Romagna Region for sports projects to be carried out in the two-year period 2022-2023.

The 2023 PGF Calendar reaches its third edition this year, with the aim also of presenting the PGF thanks to its sporting activity, in “local guides” for those who want to discover the City of Ferrara, its flavors, its traditions . The 2023 Calendar is distributed for charity, destined for the Oltre le Nuvole association in collaboration with AVIS Comunale Ferrara

The Sport councilor Andrea Maggi spoke at the meeting with the journalists; councilor of the Gymnastics Ferrara asd Mirko Rimessi; the president of AVIS Comunale Ferrara Sergio Mazzini; the president Beyond the Clouds Tiziano Menabò.

In greeting those present, councilor Maggi recalled the historical importance that the PGF has for Ferrara “an important structure in the city both for the competitive importance it has accustomed us to and for its commitment to social issues which in recent years has further exalted”.

“This is not actually a project but they are more than a project, therefore, it is a container of many things because it is enough to see how the calendar was created -that finishing it as a calendar is reductive- and minimizes its value and value because this photographs are small works of art; I was leafing through it and I have to congratulate the author Tiziano Menabò, as well as president of Oltre le Nuvole Odv, they are truly splendid; it is true that the subjects-gymnasts are beautiful and plastic and because our city and the surrounding environment truly make it a work of art. The first impression is that it is a calendar that will accompany us throughout the year with the aesthetic sense of the city and the value of gymnastics”

Information sheet by Mirko Rimessi PGF councilor

The PG and Ferrara 2023 calendar “Let’s color Ferrara” for Oltre le Nuvole Odv is ready!

The PG and Ferrara Calendar has been unveiled, continuation of the cultural and promotion project of our city launched by our Sports Association in 2020.

The calendar was created with the aim of promoting our city and raising funds, this year destined for the social activities of Oltre le Nuvole Odv.

This year’s calendar is signed by Tiziano Menabò, a prestigious name in photography who also has an exhibition at the Louvre to his credit. The images lead us to “colour” the Ferrarese autumn with the colors of our athletes, thus discovering the city, in more or less well-known places, but always seeking an artistic combination between the athletic gesture and the chosen foreshortening.

Three pages, which we have defined as “projects on the platform”, are instead dedicated to some of the social activities put in place by our sports association, which are an integral part of ETICAMENTE SPORT: a project to improve psychophysical well-being through ethical practices and motor sport activities with inclusion of fragile subjects which has recently received sponsorship and funding from the Emilia-Romagna Region as part of the call for sporting projects 2022-23.

And so we are talking about inclusive and adapted activities in favor of people with disabilities, the fight against gender discrimination with particular attention to sports and the donation of blood and plasma, with an image studied with AVIS Comunale Ferrara Odv, association which is increasingly our partner for the realization of many awareness-raising initiatives.

The “Palestra Ginnastica e Ferrara” project is carried out by athletes, technicians and staff of the PGF, who lent themselves in its conception, and in the implementation of the calendar, supported this year by Tiziano Menabò for the shots, giving life to a product of absolute quality, printed this year in a new, larger format and in a special collector’s version, on the model of the calendars produced by the Military Corps, in a very limited edition.

How do you get it? Just go to the dedicated page of the online crowdfunding platform Rete del Dono, look for the PGF 2023 Calendar project for Telethon and make the donation, perhaps helping us to spread the initiative.

The proceeds will be delivered to Oltre le Nuvole Odv.

https://www.retedeldono.it/it/progetti/palestra-ginnastica-ferrara-a.s.d./calendario-pg-e-ferrara-2023

12 months between the beauty that is around us, and which is even more colorful with us, and all the beauty we are committed to doing! For the occasion, we went around the historic center in search of particular colors, unpublished views, artistic combinations and so also for 2023 we wish to celebrate the deep bond that unites our Amateur Sports Association with the City of Ferrara. We have decided to inaugurate a new trend linked to monuments, going to “color” the Ferrara autumn with art photographs and once again creating a promotional tool that sees us as the leaders of a “modern” way of getting together through sport , promoters of values ​​and keepers of history and culture.

Three photos are then taken at the PALAGYM “Orlando Polmonari”, to tell you about some of our “projects on the platform” and explain that our current home wants to be something more than a normal Sports Center, becoming a real “Social HUB” which enhances all our activities, made possible by over 1300 families of small and large athletes, technicians, educators and volunteers who attend the center on a weekly basis: they are the soul of the Association.

We did it with our athletes, this year photographed by an international name in photography like Tiziano Menabò. We did it in favor of the social projects of Oltre le Nuvole odv!

And while we’re doing all this, we’ve never stopped chasing the most important Sports Dreams, conquering a historic final-six of SERIES A1 of the Italian Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship, which will still see us protagonists in 2023!

The calendar is created with the patronage of: Emilia-Romagna Region (being part of the ETICAMENTE SPORT project), Municipality of Ferrara, Emilia-Romagna Territorial Structure Health Sport, UNASCI, CONI Emilia-Romagna Regional Committee, Panathlon Club Ferrara, Ass. Nat. Olympic athletes and Azzurri d’Italia section of Ferrara, Provincial and Municipal AVIS of Ferrara! Printing costs have been reduced, in order to maximize the donation, thanks to the company Occhio X Occhio

The PALAGYM “Orlando Polmonari” is attended weekly by over a thousand families, as well as those who come for internships, exhibitions and competitions. The role of the structure, and of the Ferrara Gymnastics Gym, is therefore also a social function, this being one of the missions that the PGF has always proposed: to educate the body but also the spirit of its users.

For this reason, as Palestra Ginnastica Ferrara Asd we launched last year “Let’s move together – PALAGYM Social HUB: post-COVID social inclusion and cohesion project” considered, according to partners and stakeholders, a real success, despite the continued attention due to COVID and the outbreak of war in Ukraine, which led us to remodel it in some respects.

This year we have tried to improve ourselves further with ETHICALLY SPORT: a project to improve psychophysical well-being through ethical practices and motor sports activities with the inclusion of fragile subjects.

We started with the Summer Camps, where we added staff responsible for promoting the inclusion of children with disabilities or other specific educational needs in addition to what is indicated by the implementation protocols to which we are linked (national CONI Educamp Format), continuing with the free inclusion of students from families with economic problems in the courses and confirming the ethical-social commitment with the moment of reflection at the Red Bench of the Palagym “Orlando Polmonari” on the occasion of November 25, the international day for elimination of violence against women 2022.

And the program for 2023 will be full of initiatives!