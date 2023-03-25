A living brain generates electromagnetic waves that are relatively easy to measure in a non-invasive way, for example with an EEG (electroencephalography).

Without these brain waves there would be no thinking, pondering, dreaming, analyzing, imagining, etc. These brain waves change depending on whether you are sleeping, thinking, studying, etc.

The brain waves can be classified into different frequency ranges, which have been given specific Greek letters.

Brain waves from delta to gamma

Like other electromagnetic waves, brain waves are measured in Hertz (Hz = oscillations per second). Our brain produces waves like this all the time. And this is what the spectrum of brain waves looks like:

Delta waves (0.5 to 3 Hz)

These are the waves with the lowest number of Hertz. Delta waves occur during deep sleep. They help in natural healing and support the immune system.

Theta waves (4-7 Hz)

These frequencies also occur during sleep, especially during the REM phases. Theta waves are said to increase creativity, intuition and relaxation. They are also considered part of the “subconscious”.

Alpha waves (8-14 Hz)

These waves are mainly responsible for relaxation. They are considered a kind of “transitional area” between consciousness (beta waves) and subconscious (theta waves). This frequency range is particularly suitable for learning.

Beta waves (15-37 Hz)

The normal waking state produces primarily beta waves. They support concentration and memory and are needed for problem solving. Generally speaking, the beta state is the normal state of consciousness. Beta waves can be increased with stimulants, see caffeine for example etc.

Gamma Wells (38-100 Hz)

The discovery of these waves is relatively recent. The scientists believe that the appearance of gamma waves is associated with peak performance and special concentration efforts.

They are also said to be important for storing information and learning. In addition, these waves also appear during a particularly deep meditation.

In practice, however, the categorization of the different waveforms is such that different waveforms can occur at the same time. So there is no “either/or” principle here, where the presence of one waveform would preclude the other.

As already indicated, theta waves, for example, but also alpha waves in connection with relaxation are crucial. And the latter mediate concentration, which also involves beta waves. So we have smooth transitions here and no real closed “categories”.

studies

A contribution[1] from 2017 speaks of the fact that the state of research in relation to brain waves is very poor. And the studies that exist are questionable products from companies with conflicts of interest.

Today there are almost 5000 papers that deal with brain waves. However, most papers describe brainwave amplification or attenuation associated with harmful or beneficial substances without addressing the categorization previously performed.

An example of this is a study registered in 2022[2] from Iran to investigate the effect of vitamin D supplementation on brain waves, behavior and other parameters in children with ADHD.

Another Iranian study[3] from 2015 examined spirituality in the context of brain waves.

The authors found that conscious listening to the verses of the Qur’an resulted in an increase in theta waves in most areas of the brain compared to being at rest. At the same time, the authors observed an increase in alpha waves in the frontal lobe.

This aligns with the descriptions above that alpha and theta waves provide relaxation, among other things.

A British-Australian work was published in January 2022[4], which explored an interesting aspect. Here the alpha waves in the back of the head were the focus of interest.

The authors noticed an increase in alpha waves when people close their eyes. They describe this as a mechanism that kicks in when the visual input through the eyes fails.

In 2021, a Korean study examined[5], to what extent mindfulness-oriented training contributes to a change in brain waves. The authors saw that this form of training resulted in increases in alpha and theta waves in participants.

Again, this fits with our previous description where both waves, especially the alpha waves, are suitable for learning. Theta waves support the learning process in that they support relaxation, intuition and creativity.

The evolution of brainwaves from the cradle to the grave

When a newborn is born, there are a lot of visible differences compared to an adult, which do not only relate to the significantly smaller body size. The newborn has yet to grow and develop, which seems to be the case for brainwaves as well.

This is how the brain waves differ in the different sections of life. They look like this:

Babies – Delta Waves

As already described, delta waves occur during deep sleep and are directly related to self-healing or regeneration. This condition is of enormous importance for babies and their development. With the help of the delta waves, an “environment” is created that guarantees optimal development. This is also a reason why babies sleep significantly more than teenagers or adults. Sleep is the basis of the necessary delta waves.

Toddlers – Theta Waves

After two years, the baby becomes a toddler. This is when theta waves appear and become dominant. This period is approximately four years.

As described, theta waves provide intuition, creativity, relaxation, etc. In toddlers, these are attributes that stimulate their imagination, but often blur the line between reality and fantasy. Here the developing consciousness still seems to be influenced to a large extent by the subconscious.

Children – Alpha Waves

Alpha waves stand for relaxation and are a “bridge” between the conscious and subconscious. This waveform is particularly beneficial for learning and relaxation. Therefore, it seems no coincidence that at the transition from toddler to child, i.e. at the age of six, children start school.

This period lasts about six years, i.e. up to the age of twelve. During this period, an analytical awareness develops, which enables the child to ask critical questions, to interpret, to draw conclusions, etc.

Despite a development of alpha waves, a strong influence of theta waves remains. It also preserves creativity, relaxation and other characteristics associated with theta wave properties in the child.

Adults – Beta Waves

From the age of twelve, one could view people as more or less mature in terms of brain physiology. At this point, most of the brain growth is complete.

And the older the growing “adults” get, the stronger beta waves appear and the more clearly the other wave forms decrease, at least in everyday life. During sleep, meditation, etc., this ratio can change again temporarily, as we have already seen.

Beta waves are necessary for being alert, careful, alert, analytical, etc. In order to “function” optimally, you have to be able to concentrate and, if necessary, learn at the same time. This is primarily based on beta waves paired with alpha waves.

Is there a “brainwave screw” to turn?

There are a number of “great” offers on the Internet that also lure in this area with “mind-expanding solutions”. It is questionable whether these solutions are really solutions.

They may be practical for some people, but completely irrelevant for others. Scientific findings on how certain waveforms can be created are few and far between.

And the little that has been seen so far seems to be rather banal and therefore not a cornerstone for a financially promising product.

Closing your eyes, meditation, etc. have shown interesting changes in brain waves in studies, but this does not make them a sales product. Rather, these findings confirmed the benefits of these measures.

