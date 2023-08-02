The Electronic Health Record 2.0: A Game-Changer in the Healthcare Sector

Title: Electronic Health Record 2.0 Approved by Regions: A New Era in Healthcare Data Management

Subtitle: The digital file will revolutionize access to personal medical information

The long-awaited Electronic Health Record 2.0 (ESF) has received the green light, as the draft decree proposed by the Ministries of Health and Economy has been approved by the Regions. This marks a major milestone in the advancement of healthcare data management. By digitizing personal data and medical history, the ESF aims to streamline and improve the accessibility of information within the health sector.

The Ministry of Health released a statement announcing the imminent operational phase of the ESF. Once published in the Official Gazette, the decree will come into effect. The ESF will offer an online service that allows individuals to securely store their medical data, including first aid reports, health profiles, prescriptions, and medical records, all in a readily accessible digital format.

The management of the ESF will be entrusted to the Regions, as is customary for healthcare matters. While the electronic health record already exists, it requires logging in with Spid (Public System for Digital Identity) to access the regional portal. The reform seeks to simplify and enhance the usability of the ESF. The government’s goal, as outlined in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), is for 85% of general practitioners to input patient data into the ESF by 2025. Furthermore, all Regions are expected to adopt and utilize the ESF by 2026.

What Can Individuals Expect from the Electronic Health Record?

According to the Ministry, the ESF will contain the following:

1. Personal identification and administrative data

2. First aid reports and discharge letters

3. Summary health profiles, which summarize a patient’s clinical history and current medical status

4. Specialist and pharmaceutical prescriptions

5. Additional documents such as medical records, vaccinations, and implant information

The primary aim of the ESF is to facilitate access to individual healthcare data. This will not only simplify telemedicine services but also enable individuals to make healthcare reservations and receive prescription medications more efficiently. The ESF will feature a personal section called the “Personal Notebook,” allowing users to input, modify, and delete their own data and documents.

In addition, general practitioners, pediatricians, and specialists will have access to the ESF, making it faster and more convenient to review patients’ clinical data. This eliminates the need to wait for paper copies of old exam results or reports. Pharmacists will also benefit from the ESF, as they will be able to verify proper therapy regimens and check for any drug allergies, thus reducing the risk of errors. The Ministry further states that the ESF will assist regional health directorates in preventative measures and health planning activities.

While the ESF will be managed at the regional level, the ministry assures that individuals will face no issues when accessing healthcare facilities in regions where they are not residents.

With the approval of the draft decree, the Electronic Health Record 2.0 paves the way for a more efficient and patient-centered healthcare system. By harnessing the power of digitization and technology, the ESF will empower individuals, medical professionals, and regional health authorities alike, fostering a seamless and interconnected healthcare landscape for all.