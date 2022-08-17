Hippocrates of Kos, father of Western medicine, is believed to be the discoverer of meteoropatiaa pathological situation related to atmospheric conditions: temperature, humidity, winds, pressure and brightness.

In the manuals of psychiatrymeteoropathy is called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD, Seasonal Affective Disorder), a term coined in 1984 by Norman Rosenthal who first formalized the description.

The subjects most at risk of “Seasonal Affective Disorder” are women, with a prevalence of approximately double that of males; middle-aged people are more easily affected, but children can also be at risk. Researchers believe this disorder may have a genetic component; subjects with SADin fact, they have an increased rate of familiarity for depression, bipolar disorder, or the same seasonal affective disorder.

During weather changes, people with Seasonal Affective Disorder may experience a drop in mood and experience a true depressive episode: physical and mental weakness, hypertension, headache, joint and muscle pain, difficulty breathing, cardiovascular symptoms, such as palpitations or sternal pains.

The winter meteoropathy it affects about 5% of the world population and is characterized by: depression, fatigue and exhaustion in the colder months, increased appetite with the search above all for carbohydrates, weight gain and excessive sleepiness.

The summer meteoropathy, less frequent than the first, it causes anxiety, irritability, loss of appetite and insomnia.

Those who suffer from winter weather will have to try to make their home bright and spend their holidays in warm places, while those who suffer from the summer must be careful to live and work in adequately air-conditioned environments and spend their holidays in places where temperatures do not are too high.

In the orthopedic field there are numerous pathologies that are affected by climate change, due to humidity, low temperatures and rainy climate, but also to the sultry heat.

Atmospheric variations are poorly tolerated by bones and cartilages and especially by the joints, previously affected by some event, such as fractures, sprains etc. The joints appear to be gods target systems of meteorological perturbations, above all due to their modest thermoregulation capacity.

To combat pain in the bones and joints, some healthy habits of life can be of help, starting with physical activity and with completely natural remedies, such as herbal medicine.

The wind represents an important biometeorological variant. It is capable of triggering, especially in conditions of hot or humid cold, disorders affecting organs, systems and systems of the human organism (anemopathy).

Mental illnesses, psychoses and psychosomatic disorders are aggravated; the wind negatively influences the symptoms in subjects with rheumatic, cardiorespiratory and surgical-dermatological pathologies and in patients with sequelae of skeletal lesions and post-traumatic neurosis.

ACTIONS AND EFFECTS OF THE WIND

Positive characteristic of the wind is on the quality of the air we breathe. The winds that blow with intensity have the ability to remove pollutants with evident benefit for human health.

Il mistral, especially in winter, it looks like a cold and humid wind coming from the north-west that affects Sardinia and the Tyrrhenian regions. Sometimes impetuous, it can cause episodes of anxiety, restlessness, palpitations, heartbeat, tachycardia, muscle-tension headaches, because it is a wind that stimulates the autonomic system.

Lo scirocco, frequent in autumn-winter, humid and often violent, it is capable of carrying large quantities of desert dust. The most common symptoms referable to sirocco are: feeling of great asthenia and neuromuscular weakness, tachycardia, circle in the head, mood depression with loss of attention, concentration and memory.

Il Fohn it is a typical winter wind that comes from the north. Dry and rather hot, the temperature increases by up to 10 ° C. Causes difficulty in concentration and aggression.

The Tramontana it often blows between the end of winter and the beginning of spring, it is a cold and dry wind that dries the air, dehydrates the skin and irritates the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, with a resurgence of flu syndromes.