The Midwife Accused of Posing as a Gynecologist and Defrauding Couples in Surrogacy Scam

A midwife in Gran Canaria is facing serious allegations of fraud after posing as a gynecologist and offering surrogacy services to multiple couples. The accused, Alexis Ricardo MD, is accused of defrauding several couples and providing false qualifications in an attempt to prove his medical background. The scandal has left two couples out of pocket for more than 91,000 euros, while others were also affected.

Alexis Ricardo MD, the owner of Yoursurrogacy consultancy, is facing charges of fraud, presenting false documents in court, and falsifying an official document. He allegedly presented falsified qualifications, claiming to have studied Medicine and Gynecology at a Ukrainian university. However, investigations revealed that the documentation provided was never approved by the Spanish Ministry of Education, making it false.

Upon learning of the complaints filed by the affected couples, the defendant allegedly erased all digital traces of his clinic. However, the clients had already captured evidence of his false claims. When questioned by the judicial authority, Alexis Ricardo MD initially denied posing as a gynecologist but confessed to operating a clinic that assisted couples with pregnancies and infertility issues. He claimed to have suffered from severe depression and offered multiple apologies, including a promise to return the money advanced by the two complainant couples.

Two couples have filed separate denunciations against Alexis Ricardo MD and are seeking up to six years and three months in jail as well as substantial fines for fraud, presenting false documents in court, and other offenses. The prosecutor is seeking a year and a half in prison and 1,800 euros, while a private accusation is asking for six years and three months, along with fines and compensation for damages.

In a previous interview, Alexis Ricardo MD claimed that he wanted to “help others on this path” of surrogacy after facing difficulties in starting a family of his own. He established Yoursurrogacy in 2011, promoting it as the only consultancy company in the Canary Islands specializing in international surrogacy programs. The company claimed to have headquarters and management teams in countries where the surrogacy process was legal, including Ukraine, Russia, Greece, and Mexico.

The case against Alexis Ricardo MD serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of fraud in the surrogacy industry. The accused midwife’s alleged deception has not only defrauded couples financially but also caused emotional distress. As legal proceedings continue, the affected couples hope to see justice served and the return of their lost funds.

