the new director Girolama Bosco signs the contract

the new director Girolama Bosco signs the contract

Doctor Girolama Bosco has signed the contract for the new director of the complex operational unit of epidemiology and preventive medicine of the ASP of Agrigento.

Winner of the competition selection, she was received by the special commissioner of the ASP, Mario Zappia, for the signing of the contract and the assignment of the five-year assignment. “That of Dr. Bosco – commented Commissioner Zappia – is a happy confirmation not only because she has been carrying out the same role in the company for some time as an acting officer but above all in consideration of the commitment and commendable professional skills she has shown in the last few years. two years, characterized by an unprecedented epidemiological crisis, spent energetically in the fight against Covid-19 “.

