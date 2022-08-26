The rich cultural schedule of Bam – Biblioteca degli Alberi Milano, a project by the Riccardo Catella Foundation, is enriched, as every year, with a series of daily fitness appointments, confirming free daily sessions in the park from Monday 29 August until the end of September, with the goal of promoting the culture of wellness, pillar of Bam and third UN Sustainable Development Goal “Good Health and Well-being”.

In addition to having an area dedicated to outdoor sports in the circular forest of Liquidambar styraciflua – seven gymnastic equipment for muscle strengthening, cardiovascular training, balance and stretching – Bam offers a program that includes daily workouts dedicated to different disciplines and all age groups, from yoga to running to senior fitness, through bootcamps and training.

Yoga classes at Bam

It starts on Monday, at 7 pm with Yoga Monday, created in collaboration with Nike, Wellness Partner of Bam, to start the week with a yoga lesson with which to find the balance between mind and body and channel the right energy charge, in company of Giulia Peditto and Ivana Poludvorna.

Every Tuesday, at 7 pm, however, it is the turn of Training Tuesday: a complete and balanced workout with functional and cardio exercises, with Nike trainers Ivana and Paolo. On Wednesday, at 8, the Yoga Open Air lesson is scheduled (starting from 7 September), in collaboration with TryBe, for physical and mental well-being.

For Thursday, double wellness appointment with: in the morning, at 10.30, a Senior Fitness session (starting from 8 September), a functional training dedicated to the over 65 who can keep fit with free body exercises or with small tools , and in the afternoon, at 7 pm, Running Thursday in the company of Nike Coaches Anita and Najla, dedicated to running enthusiasts.

It ends, Friday, at 6.30 pm, with Bootcamp (starting from 9 September): a cycle of itinerant training in the Park with high impact, which intensely involves all the muscles and the cardiovascular system, to let go of stress and test yourself contact with nature.

Free lessons without registration

All the appointments of the cultural program of Bam are free upon registration. To participate for free in all fitness activities, you must register on bam.milano.it. Workouts created in collaboration with Nike can also be booked through Nike Run Club, Nike Training Club and Nike app.

And for BamFriends – Bam’s Green Community that supports the care of the park day after day with a membership – always the possibility of reserving their place: one of the benefits reserved for them in all the events of the park’s cultural schedule. The entire cultural program of Bam is made possible thanks to the support of the Park Ambassadors Volvo Car Italia and Assiteca.