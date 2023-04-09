April 08, 202321:16

Il Papain the homily delivered during the Easter vigil in the Vatican Basilica, recalls “the joy of the risen Christ, of his empty tomb and of the invitation to a new encounter, in a personal and collective reality dominated by disillusionment and weariness, when not by the icy winds of war”. “The Easter of the Lord pushes us to move forward, to get out of the sense of defeat”, he then recalled.

“Sometimes it also happens to us to think that the joy of meeting Jesus belongs to the past, while in the present we know above all sealed tombs: those of our disappointments, our bitterness and our distrust, those of the nothing to do, things will never change, better to live from day to day because there is no certainty of tomorrow,” said Pope Francis.

“We too, if we have been gripped by pain, oppressed by sadness, humiliated by sin, embittered by some failure or tormented by some concern, have experienced the bitter taste of tiredness and we have seen joy fade in our hearts. – he added – Sometimes we have simply felt the fatigue of carrying on with everyday life, tired of taking risks ourselves in front of the rubber wall of a world where the laws of the smartest and the strongest always seem to prevail.Other times, we have felt helpless and discouraged faced with the power of evil, the conflicts that tear apart relationships, the logic of calculation and indifference that seem to govern society, the cancer of corruption, the spread of injustice, the icy winds of war”, he wanted to underline in his Easter reflection.

“And, again – he then added – we may have found ourselves face to face with death, because it took away the sweet presence of our loved ones or because it touched us in sickness or calamities, and we easily fell prey to disillusionment and the source of hope has dried up. For these or other situations, our paths stop in front of tombs and we remain motionless crying and regretting, alone and powerless to repeat our whys”.

Faced with these situations of interior death, Francis concluded, “on the other hand, women at Easter do not remain paralyzed in front of a tomb but, the Gospel says, hastily abandoned the tomb with fear and great joy, they ran to announce the his disciples. They bring the news that will change life and history forever: Christ is risen!”.

