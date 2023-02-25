Catherine Bellandi she is a taxi driver, she is 57 years old, but it is for the sweetness, and the sweetness she gives away (ice cream), with which she accompanies sick children to the hospital that she is about to receive the title of Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic from the president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The head of state has conferred, motu proprio, the recognition to 30 Italians who have distinguished themselves in voluntary work (in schools, war zones, prisons, etc.). And on 24 March (at 11.30) at the Quirinale there will therefore also be “aunt Caterina” who, underlined il Colle, distinguished herself “for her generosity in giving serenity to sick children and their families, accompanying them free of charge in her taxi to carry out care”.

After the untimely death of comrade Stefano, taxi driver, Catherine Bellandi he starts driving his taxi transforming it in a short time from a service car into an “engine of love”. She carries out her work as a taxi driver with passion and dedicates part of the day to accompanying and distracting sick children who go to the Meyer hospital in Florence for treatment. “Aunt Caterina” has created a network of people who, through the “Milano 25” non-profit organization, collaborate with her in the various initiatives undertaken in favor of the sick (organization of birthday parties, meetings and events “with her Milano 25 taxi” ). “Slowly a network of mothers has been created who pass the number to each other, get in touch with me, but stay in touch with each other. In moments of darkness even a little light makes the difference” she says.

The other knights of social commitment

In strict alphabetical order, the Quirinale will also award Alberto Maria Antonio Bonfanti, 61 years old, “for his constant commitment to accompanying young people in their studies through a network of volunteers made up of teachers, including retired ones, and young university students”. The founder professor of the Portofranco Association of Milan who helps high school students study and offers assistance in the recovery of educational debts and disciplinary knowledge, thanks to the contribution of three hundred adult volunteers and 200 young people, provides tutoring and tutoring to students every year . And then Hugh Bressanello56, of the “Domus de luna” association “for changing his life

professional and not only, creating and dedicating himself to realities that welcome and assist children, teenagers and mothers in situations of serious difficulty”.

Helping those behind bars

Immaculate Carpiniello, Aged 49, the legal representative and administrator of the “Lazzarelle” social cooperative in Naples is now a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, “for her commitment to enhancing the work of inmates within prison by offering them an opportunity for redemption for a different life after detention”. Help for those who are, or were, behind bars also comes from Luciana Delle Donne61 years old, a past in the bank and now head of “Made in prison” Onlus.

In aid of those suffering in hospital

Miriam Colombo, 21 years old, studies in Genoa and suffers from cystic fibrosis, she was awarded the title of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for her commitment, passion, enthusiasm in making people aware of donating to research and the cure” of his illness. Even the entrepreneur Matthew Marzotto56 years old, becomes Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for the promotion of scientific research on cystic fibrosis through the financing of study projects and sporting initiatives”. Barbara Suzzi, 60 years old, Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for his activity aimed at informing and improving the living conditions of people affected by Fibromyalgia Syndrome”. And the ophthalmologist Andrea Occhinegro52, is an Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for his contribution in organizing solidarity initiatives to reduce social unease thanks to a widespread network and the involvement of professionals”.

Next to the little ones at war….

And then Fatima Zahra El Maliani22 years old, Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic: “For his willingness to return the good received through his commitment to the Unicef ​​after-school care in Turin”. Fabio Cervellieri37 years old, e Stefano Falchi, 52 years old, become Knights of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for having helped a little girl from Kosovo by activating a treatment path in Italy, guaranteeing its continuation also through support for the family”. The clown Marco Rodari, 47 years old, he is a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for his constant voluntary work in war zones aimed at offering a smile to the little ones”. A clown in war zones, Rodari is president of the association “To make the sky smile – Claun Pimpa”.

… and against architectural barriers

Valerie Favorite, 34 years old, Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for having transformed her painful experience into a generous commitment to spreading the culture of the Gift” (affected as a child by severe forms of leukemia, she underwent two bone marrow transplants 13 apart years, in 2000 and 2013). Simon Faithful32 years old, Atac driver in Rome, is a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic: “For his decisive and courageous intervention in defense of a very young victim of bullying”. Efrem Fumagalli, 61 years old and Samantha Villa, 52 years old, Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for having founded an association that brings together families and which offers services and workshops aimed at creating autonomy paths for children affected by pathologies on the autism spectrum”. While the blogger Frances Moscardo35 years old, becomes a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for the enthusiasm and irony with which he tackles issues related to his disability by offering useful advice for daily life”.

Felicia Giagnotti73 years old, of the “Itaca Project Foundation”, born in 1999, and of the “Itaca Lecce Project” Association, made up of 15 offices and 9 Itaca Clubs, spread throughout the national territory, becomes Commander of the Order of Merit of the Republic Italiana “for having created a national network in favor of people suffering from mental health disorders, offering them the opportunity for a path of reintegration into civil society”. Antonella Graziano54 years old, Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for his commitment to ensuring support and livelihoods for people and families in difficulty, including through training opportunities for young people” (he is president of the Pudens Onlus Foundation of Turin).

Roberta Macri, The 34-year-old Italian champion in para powerlifting (weight lifting) was instead awarded the title of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for her commitment to addressing her disability through sport and by participating in meetings to find solutions to architectural barriers in municipal areas”. Maria Mastroiacovo54 years old, President of the “Cielo e terra” OdV of Trivento, is an Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for his commitment to social inclusion through correct information to families with disabled people and the scholastic and professional of the latter”.

From road accidents to cancer victims

Charlotte Mancini, 24, becomes a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for his commitment” with his father Giorgio “in disseminating messages to guarantee road safety in schools”. Carlotta and her twin sister Costanza. They were 17 when the car they were traveling in went off the road. Costanza lost her life in the accident. From that day the team of witnesses of “Verona safe road” was born. Mirna Bruna Mastronardi50 years old, Founder and Vice President of the “Agata – Volunteers against cancer” association of Pisticci: Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for having undertaken voluntary work aimed at supporting cancer patients, guaranteeing them the right to treatment necessary”. Rudi Zanatta, 52, becomes an Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for having founded an association that is committed to making the dreams of children and young people suffering from serious oncological diseases come true”. Zanatta is the founder and president of the “Sogni” non-profit association.

On the side of the poorest

Don Giacomo Panizza, 75 years old, becomes Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for his lifelong commitment to social inclusion through a voluntary network that deals with identifying recovery paths for people in serious difficulty” (Don Giacomo, a priest from Brescia, founded in 1976 in Lamezia Terme “Progetto Sud” a self-managed community together with people with disabilities that also collaborates with Caritas of Calabria). The businessman Antonio Petralia55 years old, instead becomes Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for having made a gesture of solidarity through his activity”: he is managing director of Eurosets srl of Medolla (Modena) and has hired a young woman in the company, Saida Ibnou – Bouzid saved by a device built by the same Emilian company.

The policeman-nurse

Blaise Tagliente39 years old, Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for his timely and decisive intervention in favor of a little girl suffering from a respiratory crisis” (Deputy Superintendent of the State Police in service at the Martina Franca Police Station, on October 12, 2022, out of service, rescued and brought to the hospital a 20-month-old girl in the grip of a respiratory crisis). Giovanni Maria Vergani (Novo Millennio cooperative company of Monza) at the age of 49 he became a Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic “for his activity as Coordinator of initiatives aimed at identifying opportunities and paths of inclusion for disabled people”.

(article being updated)