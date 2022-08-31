I figs they are one of the most eaten fruits during the summer. Their flavor is very intense and they are above all rich in nutritional properties. They are in fact one of the summer fruits, as already mentioned, which can be eaten both fresh and dried throughout the year. In this article we will go to see what the effects of figs on our body. In fact, it is not taken for granted that they can do us good.

First of all let’s go and see what is fig. It is in fact a tree that has a rather short and very branchy stem. It can be six to ten meters high and its fruit is one fleshy infructescence very rich in sugars. The color can vary between green and black (which is then almost a red), up to a mixture of blue and purple.

It is a hollow fruit and inside there are very small unisexual flowers. Therefore, the stop it. The pulp is very sweet as well as succulent and the flowering period is summer but also extends until September, indeed probably the perfect month to eat figs it is precisely what makes us go from summer to autumn.

What are figs good for?

I figs they contain tons of vitamins but are also full of potassium, iron and calcium. They, as already mentioned, contain vitamin B6. They are very important for both adult and child nutrition because they contain L-charge and also have both laxative and anti-inflammatory.

It would be ideal for ours proper nutrition eat about 40 grams of figs every day. This is in fact the ideal quantity to be taken daily in order to feel good. But now let’s go see something more particular.

Who shouldn’t eat figs?

As with everything there are also issues related to who can eat figs. In fact, if you suffer from certain diseases you could cause many problems to your body. First of all, a lot of moderation must be observed if we want eating figs with obesity problems.

Also you have to be very careful if you suffer from diabetes. In fact, figs contain a lot of sugars and for this reason they can cause weight gain and above all glycemia. So be careful before eat figs the best thing to do would be to contact our doctor to make sure we don’t harm ours body.