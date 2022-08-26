SEGA® Europe, Ltd. and The Creative Assembly Ltd. are proud to announce that the beta versions of “Champions of Chaos” and “Immortal Empire” of “Total War: WARHAMMER III” are officially launched.

Watch the “Champions of Chaos” launch trailer here:

Champions of Chaos：

Living up to its name as “Defenders of Chaos”, this Lords expansion will welcome four new Chaos Warrior Legendary Lords instead of the two typical Lords expansions, and each Lord will be able to choose one of the four Chaos Gods of Destruction join its faction. Launch a campaign of destruction with new gameplay mechanics, wreak havoc with over 50 new battlefield units, and experience a new story from no-one to mastery.





Four new Chaos Warrior Legendary Lords:

The Chaos Defenders rose to prominence by winning the favor of the four dark gods for their notorious behavior. They are: Khorne’s deadly demon favorite “Murderer” Vakia, Nurgle’s mad plague doctor “Leech Lord” Festu, Slaanesh’s ecstatic heir “Damaged Prince” Azazel, Tzeentch The conjoined warlock twins “Cursed Sons” Velich.

New campaign experience:

In the ancient arena city of Zanbaijin, the conflict between the servants of the Chaos gods has lasted for thousands of years, and the souls of the fallen are sealed within the battle altar. As the Champion of Chaos, you must win the sight of your master through bloodshed and ritual before you can claim arcane mana for yourself. From that moment on, the real test was about to begin.

Over 50 new units:

Along with the defenders are a variety of battlefield units, including the Chaos War Shrine (a formidable boon to those who offer the right sacrifice), Chaos Knights (wielding on horseback in spiked armor). sharp blades, breaking through the enemy line and splitting the enemy’s flesh), and the Chosen (a group of elite slayers in iron armor, forming the backbone of their lord’s chapter).

Immortal Empire Beta:

The “Immortal Empire” beta is a brand new “Total War: WARHAMMER III” large-scale campaign mode, which is free for players who own all three games of “Total War: WARHAMMER”. Combining the rich content of legendary lords, game mechanics, war units and more from the trilogy, it creates a huge mode that spreads across the vast “Warhammer” world.This is the most complete definitive edition ever

“Warhammer” strategy experience.

“Immortal Empire fulfills our vision of encompassing the entire game world that we’ve wanted to cover since our partnership with Games Workshop, and we’re excited to bring that vision to life,” said DLC Director Richard Aldridge. Ambitious, will lead the post-launch content of “Total War: WARHAMMER III” in the next few years.”

Battle with up to 86 legendary lords:

Legendary Lords have assembled some of the most famous and powerful figures in the world of Warhammer, and they will lead your armies on an immortal campaign. Each lord has a unique play style, game mechanics, and comes from 23 distinct races, including noble high elves, intelligent dwarves, arrogant Aurora Dragons, undead pirates of the Vampire Coast, mysterious lizardmen, And the Chaos army that destroys the world.

Conquer the vast world of “Warhammer”:

Immortal Empire presents the most detailed reimagining of the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles. Players will conquer a vast variety of environments throughout its breath-taking fantasy landscape, from the lush but murderous Rustrian jungles and the desolate Southland deserts to the impenetrable Nagarossi Mountains and the corrupted Chaos Wasteland.

Experience new game features:

Immortal Empire brings players the classic sandbox ‘Total War’ experience with several new features and convenience improvements, including: the addition of a legendary playable Lord Bey Raco, a new “Sea Route” that helps navigate the map ” mechanics, updated mechanics and playstyles for the “WARHAMMER I” and “WARHAMMER II” factions, campaign victory conditions based on the original story, a new endgame, and more.

Blood for the Blood God III：

Also launching today is Blood for the Blood God III. This gore pack brings some animations to Total War: WARHAMMER III, such as blood splattered, limbs separated or decapitated, blood-soaked UI elements, and a universe that brings bloodier carnage to the fight Battle events, etc. Players who own “Blood for the Blood God” I or II can get it for free.

For more details on Champions of Chaos or the Immortal Empire beta, see the Total War blog. Players can go to the Total War: WARHAMMER III Store to purchase “Champions of Chaos” directly through the developer, or to the Microsoft Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store.