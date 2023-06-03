Home » Turin-Inter: the official formations | Live Serie A
Turin-Inter: the official formations | Live Serie A

Kick-off at 18.30. The grenades with the 3 points would be certain of eighth place, while Inzaghi’s men don’t want to lose third. Referee Fabbri of Ravenna

The grenades are returning from 3 wins and 2 draws in the last 5 Serie A days and want a victory to be sure of eighth place in the standings: reaching 56 points together with Fiorentina, Juric’s men would have the advantage in direct clashes . Torino have not beaten Inter since 27 January 2019 (1-0 at the Grande Torino, goal by Izzo). Inzaghi’s team, arithmetically qualified for the next Champions League since last Saturday, has won 6 of the last 7 games played in Serie A and, even if they play the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday, they won’t spare the starters from Istanbul. After two and a half months, Skriniar is back on the squad list.

