Russian raids on all of Ukraine: missiles fall on the regions of Kiev, Kharkhiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odessa





The war in Ukraine comes the 382nd day: Russia, according to Kiev, has bombed the country more than 40,500 times since the beginning of the invasion. Second Zelensky, “to defeat Moscow on the battlefield in Ukraine means not to fight anywhere else in Europe and along Russia’s borders.” Then, he argues, we need to “evaluate the change of Russia’s name to ‘Muscovy'”. Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on Saturday afternoon: an industrial plant and a gas pipeline damaged.