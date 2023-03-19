Fear of radioactive radiation According to media reports, fear of the use of nuclear weapons is growing in view of the war in Ukraine. In addition, many people worry that Ukrainian nuclear power plants could be destroyed and nuclear radiation leaked out. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection closely monitors the situation in Ukraine and in particular around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. After hostilities, a fire broke out there at the beginning of March – according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) but the reactors were not affected. All radiological readings at the power plant are still within the normal range. Does it make sense to prepare for emergencies and get iodine tablets? We answer the most important questions on the topic.

What effect do iodine tablets have on radioactive radiation? In a nuclear accident, radioactive iodine escapes, among other things. Just like non-radioactive iodine, it enters the human body through the air we breathe, food and drinks, accumulates in the thyroid gland and releases harmful rays there. Dreaded result: thyroid cancer. It can be prevented by taking tablets with a high dose of potassium iodide. The iodine it contains fills the thyroid stores and saturates them so that they no longer absorb radioactive iodine. However, iodine tablets only protect against the absorption of radioactive iodine in the thyroid gland, not against the effects of other radioactive substances such as cesium 137 or plutonium.

Is it advisable to take iodine tablets as a precaution? No, on the contrary: advise against taking iodine tablets independently Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV) and the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS): "Self-medication with high-dose iodine tablets harbors considerable health risks, but is currently of no use," writes the BfS on its website. Also the Medicines Commission of the German Pharmacists advises against Firstly, the remedies only have a preventive effect if they are not taken too early. Otherwise, the iodine store may show gaps again when the radioactive iodine reaches the people. Second, the high-dose iodine tablets can cause severe thyroid disease. People over the age of 45, with iodine allergies or an overactive thyroid are particularly at risk. That is why the drug experts at Stiftung Warentest only recommend taking high-dose iodine tablets when the authorities ask you to do so, for example on the radio or on television. Tipp: You can read why people over 45 years of age should not take high-dose iodine tablets, even in an emergency, and which dosage is recommended for younger age groups in the article Iodine against radioactive radiation – when to take it? in our database Drugs under test.





Should everyone have iodine tablets at home as a precaution? No, according to the Federal Ministry for the Environment, 189.5 million potassium iodide tablets are stored in Germany's federal states. In the event of an event in which radioactive iodine is to be expected in the air, they would be distributed by the civil protection authorities in the areas that might be affected. They are dosed significantly higher than tablets that are prescribed for iodine deficiency. According to our drug experts, priority should be given to distribution Pregnant women and children under the age of four get: They are considered to be particularly at risk from radioactive iodine. Tipp: It makes more sense to build up an emergency supply of food – for example in the event of a power failure or a natural disaster. You can find out which and how many products belong in such an emergency stock in our report on stocks for disasters and pandemics.

Could radioactivity from Ukrainian nuclear power plants reach Germany? According to the Federal Environment Ministry, due to the distance to the Ukraine, it is not to be expected that taking iodine tablets could become necessary. In the past, the BfS has already dealt with the question of how the release of radioactivity in Ukrainian nuclear power plants could affect Germany. For this purpose, it was investigated how radioactivity would spread. According to BfS, over a year in the past, the air masses only moved towards Germany in about 17 percent of the cases. In the event that radioactivity were to reach Germany, emergency measures would probably first affect agricultural production. Measures to protect the population that go beyond this are “not to be expected” according to the calculations of the BfS. How the Ukraine war is affecting us In our FAQ Consequences of the Ukraine War, we answer questions about donations and the effects on investments, inflation and energy costs.